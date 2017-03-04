California sprint car openers go to Vander Weerd and rain

Richard Vander Weerd and rain were the winners on opening night of the California 410 sprint car racing season.
Vander Weerd led all 30 laps of the U.S. Auto Club/California Racing Association feature at Perris Speedway in Southern California. He’s chasing his first series title after a runner-up finish in 2016 points.
Hanford native Chad Boespflug was ninth and Jace Vander Weerd was 11th.
To the north, rain forced the cancellation of the King of the West/Northern Auto Racing Club feature at Silver Dollar Speedway in Chico. The track’s regular series for 410s did get in Friday night action, with Kyle Hirst of Paradise in the Easton-based Roth Motorsports car winning ahead of Hanford’s DJ Netto. The next KWS event is April 8 at Kern County Raceway Park on Interstate 5 west of Bakersfield.
