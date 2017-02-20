Valley motor sports season kicks off Friday at Thunderbowl Raceway

The 2017 motor sports season in the central San Joaquin Valley begins Friday with the two-day Spring Nationals at Thunderbowl Raceway in Tulare.
Divisions scheduled to race both Friday and Saturday night are IMCA Modifieds, IMCA Stocks, IMCA Sport Mods, Hobby Stocks and Mini Stocks.
Thunderbowl hosted two modified events last year, with Bobby Hogge of Salinas winning the Dirt Nationals in October. Other winners then were Clint Reichenbach of Santa Maria (Sport Mods), Steven Johnson of Bakersfield (Stocks), Jason Cook of Porterville (Mini) and Brent Hosfeldt of Porterville (Hobby).
Thunderbowl is back in action March 17-18 when the touring World of Outlaws visit.
Other season-openers are March 11 at Madera Speedway featuring the Open Late Model Series and March 25 at Keller Auto Speedway at Kings Fairground in Hanford featuring the U.S. Auto Club West Coast Sprint Cars.
