Valley’s big tracks wrap up season – but titles are still on line

Bobby Hogge of Salinas won the IMCA Modified feature Saturday night at Tulare Thunderbowl Raceway, capping the racing season in the central San Joaquin Valley.
It was the last race of the Dirt Nationals, five classes of stock cars that drew 91 cars. Night one Friday was rained out.
While the Valley’s big tracks are now dark until next year, there’s still racing involving Valley drivers – most notably the season finale for the King of the West sprint car series Nov. 5 at the Stockton Dirt Track on the San Joaquin County fairgrounds. The Easton-based Tarlton Racing team goes for its second straight series championship with Kyle Hirst of Paradise holding a 28-point lead over 2015 runner-up Bud Kaeding of Campbell in the Oakhurst-based Williams Motorsports car.
Also, several U.S. Auto Club series featuring Valley drivers have final races scheduled in Southern California in November.
World of Outlaws – North Dakota’s Donny Schatz won Saturday night’s season finale at The Dirt Track at Charlotte to cap his eighth series championship.
Indiana driver Joey Saldana finished fourth in the finale and fifth in season points racing for Fresno-based Roth Motorsports.
Fresno’s Dominic Scelzi, who campaigned the Gary Scelzi Motorsports car in the Midwest for several months this summer, ended up 19th in season points.
Two USAC Midwest regulars from the Valley entered the Outlaws finale. Carson Macedo of Lemoore was fifth in Saturday’s B main event and Hanford native Chad Boespflug was ninth in the C main.
