Fremont driver Golobic wins $20K Trophy Cup

Shane Golobic pulled away from his closest pursuer late in the Saturday night finale and went on to win the 23rd annual Trophy Cup sprint car championship at Tulare Thunderbowl Raceway.
The championship paid a guaranteed $20,000 to the Fremont racer. The unique Trophy Cup format pays points every time a driver is on the track, including passing points, over three nights of racing leading up to the 50-lap Saturday night feature on the third-mile clay oval.
The event is a fundraiser for Make-A-Wish and this year raised more than $150,000, organizers announced.
Golobic came into the final with 304 points, trailing both of Fresno-based Roth Motorsports’ drivers, Tim Kaeding of San Jose (309) and Kyle Hirst of Paradise (307).
He was still behind the Roth drivers when the race was stopped on lap 35 for refueling. But Kaeding spun and Golobic pulled away from Hirst, finishing fourth.
The final points margin for Golobic over Hirst was three points, 445-442. DJ Netto of Hanford finished third with 435, followed by Saturday night feature winner Willie Croft of Roseville (423), who dominated start-to-finish in the 50-lapper.
Other central San Joaquin Valley teams in the top 20 of points: Steven Tiner of Visalia, seventh, 416; Bud Kaeding of Campbell in the Oakhurst-based Williams Motorsports car, ninth, 410; Mitchell Faccinto of Hanford, 10th, 409 points; Tim Kaeding 13th, 405; Jason Meyers of Clovis, who won the Thursday night feature for Easton-based Tarlton Racing, 14th, 400; Jonathan Allard of Chico, Meyers’ Tarlton teammate for the weekend, 16th, 391; and Cory Eliason of Kingsburg, 20th, 373.
Fourteen-year-old Buddy Kofoid of Penngrove, Friday night’s feature winner, was 12th in points.
The top 20 in points heading into the 50-lap finale were fully inverted for the start, and Golobic made the most of it, going from 18th. Runner-up Netto had a good passing night, too, after starting 10th. Other top Valley finishers were Tiner fifth, Hirst sixth, Bud Kaeding seventh and Faccinto 11th.
The Trophy Cup capped a great October for Golobic, who earlier won the Sprint Racing League’s Queen’s Royale in Missouri driving the sprint car formerly piloted by Bryan Clauson, who died of injuries suffered this summer in a midget race. Clauson’s death has been mourned by racers all over the U.S., including Saturday night with a memorial lap at Thunderbowl.
Et cetera – Carson Macedo, the Lemoore 19-year-old who was runner-up at last year’s Trophy Cup to Bud Kaeding, finished third Friday night in a U.S. Auto Club national midget feature in Illinois and has stamped himself as the leading contender for rookie of the year.
