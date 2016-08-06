Grizzlies Report for Aug. 5: Fresno 3, Las Vegas 2

Kemmer keeps crushing – Jon Kemmer homered and went 3 for 4, Cesar Valdez scattered nine hits while allowing two runs over six innings and Fresno beat host Las Vegas 3-2. Kemmer has at least one hit in 11 of his past 12 games, going 16 for 45 (.356) with five home runs. He has 12 homers on the season. Valdez moved to 10-1 with a 3.51 ERA. Jandel Gustave and Jordan Jankowski combined to throw three scoreless innings to preserve the win.
Up next – Fresno wraps up the five-game series Saturday night in the teams’ final meeting of the year. The Grizzlies lead the season series 9-6. First pitch is 7:05 p.m., with Fresno RH Edison Frias (1-1, 6.00 ERA) taking the mound against 51s RH Josh Zeid (1-1, 5.94). Frias, who spent most of the season with Double-A Corpus Christi, was roughed up for six runs in six innings during his Triple-A debut July 27 against Las Vegas. But he rebounded Monday, allowing two runs in six innings at Reno. The 51s are second in runs (654) and average (.287) in the Pacific Coast League, trailing Pacific Southern rival El Paso (677, .308). Zeid allowed one run and three hits in seven innings in that July 27 game, a 6-3 Las Vegas victory. Fresno opens a four-game series in El Paso on Sunday.
Surviving the call – Despite losing Preston Tucker, Alex Bregman, Tyler White, Joe Musgrove, A.J. Reed, James Hoyt and Brad Peacock to the majors since July 22, the Grizzlies have gone 12-5. Fresno still has three of the top six starting pitchers in the PCL in Brady Rodgers, Mike Hauschild and Valdez. Also, Teoscar Hernandez has hit .320 in his first 34 Triple-A games.
