Grizzlies in command of division race as they start 7-game homestand

The Fresno Grizzlies come home Tuesday night solidly in first place in their division about halfway through the Pacific Coast League season.
After Sunday’s game at Albuquerque was suspended because of weather, the Grizzlies are on a two-game winning streak and stand at 34-23 heading into a seven-game homestand. Fresno is 6.5 games ahead of both Sacramento and Tacoma in the PCL Pacific Northern Division.
The four division winners make the PCL playoffs. The Grizzlies last went in 2015, when they roared to the Triple-A championship.
The homestand starts with three games against the Colorado Springs Sky Sox, a Milwaukee Brewers affiliate, and then finishes with four games against the Oklahoma City Dodgers in their only visit of the season. Chukchansi Park often has a tinge of blue when the Dodgers’ top affiliate comes to town.
The Grizzlies will change nicknames twice during the homestand, starting with Taco Tuesday when they take on the popular Tacos alter-ego. Throwback Thursday will see the team change into Raisin Eaters jerseys in tribute to Fresno’s first club in the PCL, back in 1906.
Six of the seven games in the homestand start at 7:05 p.m., with the Sunday, June 10 game set for a 5:05 p.m. first pitch.
Details, including ticket information: www.fresnogrizzlies.com.
