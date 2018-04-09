Groundskeepers flip Fresno's field of dreams back to baseball for Grizzlies opening day
There's only one opening night in baseball and the groundskeeping staff at Chukchansi Park is doing its best to make it the best night of the year for Grizzlies fans. The Grizzles open against the Tacoma Rainiers Tuesday, April 10 2018.
Former San Francisco Giants manager Dusty Baker shed a little light on the 2002 dugout fight between All Stars Barry Bonds and Jeff Kent. Baker managed the Giants from 1993-2002. Bonds and Kent were known excelling on the field together despite no
New Fresno Grizzlies pitcher Francis Martes projects as a potential ace in the major leagues. He is the Houston Astros top prospect and made his Triple-A debut April 10, 2017 during a start against the Reno Aces at Chukchansi Park. Grizzlies coach
Starting pitcher Brady Rodgers talks about the Fresno Grizzlies' first win of the season- a 6-1 win against the Reno Aces. Rodgers, last year's PCL Pitcher of the Year, allowed one run in six innings. -Bryant-Jon Anteola, The Fresno Bee
How talented is the Fresno Grizzlies roster to begin the 2017 season? Manager Tony DeFrancesco, pitchers Brady Rodgers and Tyson Perez, and first baseman A.J. Reed discuss the talent level and their excitement for the upcoming season. The Grizzlie
Fresno Grizzlies closer James Hoyt discusses nearly making the Houston Astros' Opening Day roster. He'll begin the 2017 season in Triple-A after Hoyt was the final cut in spring training for the second straight year. Hoyt, however, should have a g
Matt Williams, the former San Francisco Giants star third baseman, served as keynote speaker to the Fresno Grizzlies' Hot Stove Gala on Wednesday. Other special guests were: Houston Astros pitcher Joe Musgrove, San Francisco Giants bullpen coach M
The Fresno Grizzlies minor-league baseball team and its and alter ego, the Fresno Tacos, announced the adoption of The Unicode Consortium's taco emoji at news conference Tuesday, January 17, 2017. The team also unveiled the 2017 Fresno Tacos unifo
San Francisco Giants pitcher Matt Cain returned to Fresno for a rehab start against the Grizzlies. Cain, who played for the Grizzlies in 2005 back when Fresno operated as the Giants Triple-A affiliate, is trying to get back to the majors for the s
Houston Astros General Manager Jeff Luhnow comes to Fresno to discuss why the major league club has renewed their player development contract with the Fresno Grizzlies. The Grizzlies will remain the Astros Triple-A team through the 2018 season. Th
The Fresno Grizzlies revealed their taco-themed jerseys and mascot for the upcoming Taco Truck Throwdown 6 on Aug. 18 at Chukchansi Park. Grizzlies outfielder/second baseman Tony Kemp says the different jerseys and unique mascot are fun, and all a
Fresno Grizzlies designated hitter Tyler talks about starting the season in the majors with the Houston Astros but then returning to Triple-A with the Fresno Grizzlies: "I just want to play my best." -- Bryant-Jon Anteola