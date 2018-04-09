Grizzlies coming home for Chukchansi season-opener on a winning streak

The Fresno Grizzlies open their 2018 home schedule Tuesday night at Chukchansi Park as their popular alter ego, the Fresno Tacos.
The team will wear “Taco-uila” sunrise uniforms that the franchise debuted at last year’s Taco Truck Throwdown, and the first 1,000 fans will get free tacos. Fans can also buy tacos for $2 at food trucks and at Oppo Taco on the right-field concourse. Plus, there's opening-night fireworks after the game.
Gates open at 5:30 p.m. with first pitch set for 7:05 p.m. against the Tacoma Rainiers, Triple-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners. It's the start of a seven-game homestand and a 72-game home schedule. The Grizzlies are chasing their fourth straight winning season.
Fresno, Triple-A affiliate of the World Series-champion Houston Astros, comes home on a three-game winning streak after losing the first two games of the season at Reno. The Grizzlies beat the Aces 11-5 Monday afternoon.
Kyle Tucker, the 20-year-old outfielder who is rated as the No. 2 prospect in the Astros' organization, made a splash to start his Triple-A career, going 7 for 20 at Reno with a home run, four RBIs and five walks.
Tucker will be a new treat for resno fans, but there are plenty of returning Grizzlies led by leadoff batter Tony Kemp, who’s returning to Fresno for his third Triple-A season. Others who are back include infielders Tyler White, A.J. Reed and Jack Mayfield, all off to hot starts. Mike Hauschild, who is back for his fourth year in Fresno, is Tuesday’s scheduled starting pitcher.
