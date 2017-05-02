Fresno Grizzlies lose ace, an Astros top 25 prospect, for season

Fresno Grizzlies ace Brady Rodgers will miss the rest of the season after Tommy John elbow surgery.
Rodgers, 26, is the reigning Pacific Coast League Pitcher of the Year after going 12-4 with a 2.86 ERA in 116 strikeouts in 132 innings.
Thanks to everyone who has reached out to me!! The surgery was successful and I'm ready to begin the long road back!! #GoStros pic.twitter.com/hyJCBeXNeB— Brady Rodgers (@Rodg_20) May 2, 2017
This season, the right-hander was 2-0 with a 1.10 ERA in three starts while ranked No. 21 among prospects for major league parent club Houston.
In his final start, against visiting Las Vegas on April 19, Rodgers exited one out into the fifth inning because of an injury to his pitching elbow.
He was flown to Houston, where team doctors advised Rodgers to have ulnar collateral ligament surgery, nicknamed Tommy John surgery after the procedure was pioneered for the then-Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher by Dr. Frank Jobe in 1974.
Rodgers, a Houston-area native, received his first major league call-up at the end of last season but went 0-1 with a 15.12 ERA in five games with the Astros.
3 Starts made by Fresno Grizzlies ace Brady Rodgers this season before undergoing Tommy John surgery
This spring, he had a 10.13 ERA in four games and was sent back to begin the year in Triple-A for a third straight season.
Bryant-Jon Anteola: (559) 441-6362, @Banteola_TheBee
Fresno Grizzlies homestand
SACRAMENTO RIVER CATS AT FRESNO GRIZZLIES
- Series: 6:35 p.m. Tuesday-Wednesday, 7:05 p.m. Thursday-Friday at Chukchansi Park
- Records: Grizzlies 11-14, River Cats 8-16
- Affiliates: Grizzlies (Houston Astros), River Cats (San Francisco Giants)
- Radio: KYNO (AM 1430)
- Of note: Grizzlies, despite entering the year with one of the more experienced lineups in franchise history, were four games out of first in the Pacific Coast League Pacific Northern Division.
