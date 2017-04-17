Grizzlies return home for first Taco Tuesday of season

The Fresno Grizzlies start an eight-game homestand with the first Taco Tuesday of the season. It’ll be the Fresno Tacos against the Las Vegas 51s.
The Grizzlies will be rebranded the Fresno Tacos for each Tuesday home game this season.
Whether they’re the Grizzlies or Tacos, the home team will be glad to see Chukchansi Park. Fresno lost its fourth straight Monday night, all on the road, in a 6-2 defeat to the Salt Lake Bees. Fresno’s Preston Tucker extended his hitting streak to eight games but Tyler White’s club-leading 10-game hitting streak ended.
Tuesday night, right-hander Keegan Yuhl (1-1, 8.22 ERA) is scheduled to start for the Tacos against Las Vegas right-hander Donovan Hand (0-2, 10.45).
Promotions: 2-for-1 Field Box and 940 ESPN Club tickets, $2 tacos, $2 churros and $2 taco tots through the end of the fifth inning.
