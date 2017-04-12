Astros top prospect Francis Martes makes Triple A debut
New Fresno Grizzlies pitcher Francis Martes projects as a potential ace in the major leagues. He is the Houston Astros top prospect and made his Triple-A debut April 10, 2017 during a start against the Reno Aces at Chukchansi Park. Martes, Grizzlies coach Tony DeFrancesco and pitching coach Dyar Miller, as well as Martes, give their assessment how one of baseball's top prospects performed.
-Bryant-Jon Anteola, The Fresno Bee
Bryant-Jon Anteolabjanteola@fresnobee.com
