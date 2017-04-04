Fresno Grizzlies return for 2017 with boatload of familiar names

0:50 Demonstration over Rep. Devin Nunes appearance in Fresno Pause

1:06 Tony Romo trading in football career for broadcasting

1:28 Dozens make the annual trek to the Nation's Christmas Tree

0:51 Low-speed chase in Fresno leads to arrest on pot charges

2:04 A Kerman woman’s positive spirit carried her through her journey back from a 5-year physical ordeal

1:27 Rushing to avoid a flood

2:42 Former Fresno newsman John Wallace remembered during service

1:17 Apartment complex in Oakhurst floods

1:30 Valley group says AB199 would be devastating to homebuyers