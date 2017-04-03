Astros send pitcher McHugh to Fresno for season-opening rehab start

Collin McHugh, working his way back toward the Houston Astros’ starting rotation, will lend a big-league air to the Fresno Grizzlies’ season-opener Thursday at Chukchansi Park.
The Astros said Monday that McHugh will make a rehab start for the Grizzlies in Thursday’s 7:05 p.m. game against the Reno Aces.
McHugh started the regular season on the 10-day disabled list, where he went after suffering a dead right arm during spring training. He was in Houston for Monday’s season-opening festivities as the Astros hosted Seattle.
The five-year major-league veteran was 13-10 with a 4.34 ERA and a career-high 177 strikeouts last season for Houston.
In 2015, he had a career-high 19 wins and was the Astros’ starter in Game 1 of the American League Division Series against Kansas City.
Comments