Fresno Grizzlies 2017 promos include taco twinbill; tributes to Harambe, Giants legends

Taco Truck Throwdown 7’s expansion to a two-day event and a 20th anniversary series of bobbleheads that will feature Buster Posey, Tim Lincecum and Madison Bumgarner are among the 2017 promotional dates announced Tuesday by the Fresno Grizzlies.
The throwdown opens July 28 on a game night versus New Orleans, followed by an all-day, non-game day event July 29.
With the Grizzlies celebrating the franchise’s 20th anniversary season, the team will turn back the clock to its days as a San Francisco Giants affiliate.
Bobblehead dates will include one featuring Buster Posey hoisting Tim Lincecum in celebration after a win (first available April 22 vs. Salt Lake) and another with Madison Bumgarner “bobble-arm” wrestling a Grizzly Bear (first available June 24 vs. Sacramento).
A third features Houston Astros farmhand Tony Kemp in a Fresno Tacos uniform and driving a taco truck (first available August 26 vs. Tacoma).
The bobbleheads will be availabe via purchase of season or seven-game mini ticket plans.
Themed jersey nights include “Totally Krossed Out,” a nod to ’90s hip hop duo Kris Kross on April 20; “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band,” as part on Classic Vinyl Night 2 on June 1, when fans can buy, sell and trade used records; “Eat My Shorts Night,” a tribute to Springfield and all things Simpsons on June 29; and “Power Rangers Night” on July 22.
On May 28, it’s Bats for Harambe – with mini-bat proceeds donated to The Harambe Fund, the gorilla shot and killed May 28, 2016, at the Cincinnati Zoo to save a 4-year-old boy who had entered his exhibit.
“We’re right back in our wheelhouse of what #Growlifornia does best on the promotional front, with some new twists,”Grizzlies General Manager Derek Franks said. “The uniqueness of our 20th anniversary bobbleheads is truly ground-breaking. Our theme night jerseys have drawn national media attention before, and should again. And our biggest promo of all, Taco Truck Throwdown, is now double the size over two nights.
“Paying homage to Harambe on the one-year anniversary of his unfortunate demise? Sure, we leave no stone unturned.”
Fresno Grizzlies 2017 Promotional Schedule
- 4/6 Opening Day (Post-Game Fireworks; Bear Flag Giveaway, first 5,000 fans)
- 4/7 Friday Night Fireworks
- 4/8 Extreme Pogo Entertainment (Xpogo)
- 4/9 Magnet Schedule Giveaway (first 5,000 fans); Fresno Ideaworks Maker’s Faire; 10th annual Strike Out Autism Night
- 4/20 ’90s Night (Totally Krossed Out theme jerseys and auction)
- 4/21 My Job Depends on Ag Night; Friday Night Fireworks
- 4/22 Heroes Weekend (Day 1: Superheroes); Posey & Lincecum bobblehead (ticket pack exclusive)
- 4/23 Heroes Weekend (Day 2: First Responders)
- 5/4 My Big Fat Fresno Wedding Show 2 (weddings officiated by Parker)
- 5/5 Cinco de Mayo; Friday Night Fireworks; Valley’s Biggest Cornhole Tournament
- 5/18 Halfway 2 Halloween (Night 1: Party Night)
- 5/19 Halfway 2 Halloween (Night 2: Family Night); Friday Night Fireworks
- 5/20 20th Season Jersey Giveaway (First 1,500 fans); Logo Evolution theme jersey and auction
- 5/27 Grrrrassic Park III (introducing Tacosaurus); Memorial Weekend Car & Bike Show
- 5/28 Bats for Harambe (mini-bat proceeds donated to The Harambe Fund)
- 5/29 Memorial Day (4:05 p.m. start)
- 6/1 Classic Vinyl Night (buy/sell/trade used records); Sgt. Pepper’s theme jersey and auction; postgame Beatles Tribute Concert
- 6/2 Lego Weekend (Night 1); Friday Night Fireworks
- 6/3 Lego Weekend (Night 2); Lego Giveaway (First 1,500 fans)
- 6/17 Star Wars Night (Star Wars character appearances (featuring the 501st Legion Central California Garrison)
- 6/18 GrizzCon Comic Convention; Father’s Day
- 6/23 Grizzlies Health Expo; Fresno Ninja Warrior Competition (Round 1); Nurse Appreciation Night; Friday Night Fireworks
- 6/24: Fresno Ninja Warrior Competition (Finals); Bumgarner bobblehead (ticket pack exclusive); doubleheader at 5:05 p.m.
- 6/29 Tribute to “Springfield” (Eat My Shorts theme jerseys and auction)
- 7/4 Independence Day (4th of July Fireworks Extravaganza; Fresno Tacos Stars ’n’ Stripes theme jerseys and auction
- 7/7 Explore Growlifornia Night; Military Appreciation Night; Friday Night Fireworks
- 7/8^ Tri-Tip Throwdown; doubleheader at 5:05 p.m.; Cornhole Under the Stars Tournament
- 7/21 Friday Night Fireworks; Holidays in July Toy Drive
- 7/22 Power Rangers Night; Holidays in July Toy Drive
- 7/23 Parker’s Birthday Party; Holidays in July Toy Drive
- 7/28: Taco Truck Throwdown 7 (Night 1); Friday Night Fireworks; Fresno Tacos theme jerseys
- 7/29 Taco Truck Throwdown 7 (Night 2); Taco Eating Contest (Major League Eating); non-game day event
- 8/18 The Princess Ball (Princess character appearances); Friday Night Fireworks
- 8/25 Christian Fellowship Night; Friday Night Fireworks
- 8/26 Fresno Tacos Tony Kemp bobblehead (ticket pack exclusive)
- 8/27 Fan Appreciation Day
