Matt Williams headlines Fresno Grizzlies' 56th anniversary Hot Stove Gala

The Fresno Grizzlies 56th anniversary Hot Stove Gala Dinner, held at Fresno Convention Center's Exhibit Hall, featured Matt Williams as the keynote speaker Thursday night, Feb. 2, 2017, in Fresno, Calif.
Matt Williams, center, speaks to the media before the start of the Fresno Grizzlies 56th anniversary Hot Stove Gala Dinner on Thursday night, Feb. 2, 2017, in Fresno, Calif.
Lance Cardoza, left, straightens Fresno Grizzlies mascot Parker's tie, right, at the start of the Fresno Grizzlies 56th anniversary Hot Stove Gala Dinner on Thursday night, Feb. 2, 2017, in Fresno, Calif.
Matt Williams, center, speaks to the media before the start of Fresno Grizzlies 56th anniversary Hot Stove Gala Dinner on Thursday night, Feb. 2, 2017, in Fresno, Calif.
Tyson Perez is interviewed before the start of the Fresno Grizzlies 56th anniversary Hot Stove Gala Dinner on Thursday night, Feb. 2, 2017, in Fresno, Calif.
Houston Astro pitcher Joe Musgrove is interviewed before the start of Fresno Grizzlies 56th anniversary Hot Stove Gala Dinner held at Fresno Convention Center's Exhibit Hall Thursday night, Feb. 2, 2017, in Fresno, Calif.
A framed photograph of Oakland Raider quarterback Derek Carr is one of many items available for the silent auction at the Fresno Grizzlies 56th anniversary Hot Stove Gala Dinner on Thursday night, Feb. 2, 2017, in Fresno, Calif.
Local violinist Patrick Contreras, right, plays for guests in the lobby for the Fresno Grizzlies 56th anniversary Hot Stove Gala Dinner on Thursday night, Feb. 2, 2017, in Fresno, Calif.
Mark Gardner, center, is interviewed before the start of the Fresno Grizzlies 56th anniversary Hot Stove Gala Dinner on Thursday night, Feb. 2, 2017, in Fresno, Calif.
Matt Williams speaks to reporters at the Fresno Grizzlies 56th anniversary Hot Stove Gala Dinner on Thursday night, Feb. 2, 2017, in Fresno, Calif.
The Fresno Grizzlies 56th anniversary Hot Stove Gala Dinner on Thursday night on Feb. 2, 2017, in Fresno, Calif.
