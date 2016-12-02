Look who’s coming to dinner: Fresno Hot Stove Gala lines up an ex-Giant and an ex-Grizzly

Former San Francisco Giants slugger Matt Williams and former Fresno Grizzlies pitcher Joe Musgrove are the keynote speakers for the 56th anniversary Fresno Grizzlies Hot Stove Gala, the Grizzlies announced Friday.
The event is Feb. at Convention Center Exhibit Hall III in downtown Fresno.
Williams spent his first 10 major-league seasons with the Giants, most as the starting third baseman. He hit 378 home runs in a 17-year playing career. He was manager of the Washington Nationals in 2014-15, and last season was third-base coach for the Arizona Diamondbacks but was let go in November.
Musgrove just completed his rookie season with the Houston Astros with a 4-4 record in 10 starts. He made 10 starts in Fresno, too, compiling a 5-3 record before his call-up in August.
This story will be updated.
