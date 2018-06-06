Fresno-area products Labosky, Batesole, Whittle, Loeprich taken in baseball draft

Former Clovis North High baseball standout Jack Labosky is having quite a week.
On Monday, he led Duke to its first NCAA Super Regional berth in program history, getting a win and a save against host Georgia to send the Blue Devils on to play this weekend at Texas Tech.
On Wednesday, he was drafted by the Tampa Bay Rays in the 22nd draft, No. 660 overall.
Other Fresno-area players were taken on the third and final day of the draft, including Fresno State second baseman Korby Batesole (Boston Red Sox), Fresno City College pitcher Daiveyon Whittle (Tampa Bay) and former Buchanan High pitcher Conner Loeprich (Pittsburgh).
Labosky is rated by Baseball America as the 49th-best college senior, has good size (6 feet 3 inches, 235 pounds) and is a two-way player.
Monday, he pitched three scoreless innings and had three strikeouts to earn the win in an 8-5 victory over Georgia to force a decisive game at the Athens Regional. Then he pitched two scoreless innings for the save in an 8-4 victory over the Bulldogs.
Labosky is 3-0 with 10 saves and a 0.71 ERA. At the plate he has seven home runs and 40 RBIs. Labosky holds the program’s career saves record with 18 and is the 20th Blue Devil to take the mound in 70 or more career games.
He is the 18th Blue Devil with 20 or more career home runs (21) and ranks in the program’s top 25 in nine career categories.
Tampa Bay dipped back into the Fresno area in the 23rd round for Whittle, taken at No. 690. The right-hander out of Central High is powerful (6-1, 205 pounds) and finished third in the state with 84 strikeouts.
The Pittsburgh Pirates took Loeprich in the 20th round (No. 594). The junior right-hander finished the season 2-1 with a 4.78 ERA.
Batesole went in the 26th round (No. 790). He batted .318 and had two home runs and nine doubles this season for the Bulldogs finishing his career playing for his dad, Fresno State coach Mike Batesole.
Fresno Pacific catcher Braden Frankfort was taken in the 32nd round (No. 946) by the San Francisco Giants.
In two seasons with the Sunbirds, he went .332 with 20 doubles, two triples, 10 home runs and 71 RBI.
Anthony Galaviz: @agalaviz_TheBee
Local players taken in MLB Draft
|Player/School
|Round
|Overall
|Team
|P Colton Eastman, Central/CS Fullerton
|4
|107
|Philadelphia
|P Edgar Gonzalez, Fresno State
|6
|183
|St. Louis
|SS Jeremiah Burks, Fresno State
|8
|225
|Detroit
|P Conner Loeprich, Buchanan/Saint Mary's
|20
|594
|Pittsburgh
|P Jack Labosky, Clovis North/Duke
|22
|660
|Tampa Bay
|P Daiveyon Whittle, Central/Fresno City
|23
|690
|Tampa Bay
|SS Korby Batesole, Buchanan/Fresno State
|26
|790
|Boston
|C Braden Frankfort, Fresno Pacific
|32
|946
|San Francisco
