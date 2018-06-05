Three years at Fullerton give pitcher Colton Eastman a 16-round bump in draft status

Former Central High pitcher Colton Eastman was drafted in the fourth round (107th overall) by the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday in the Major League Baseball draft.
It marked a 16-round jump for Eastman from 2015 when he was the 590th overall pick (20th round) by the Minnesota Twins, but opted to play at Cal State Fullerton where he's leading the Titans into the NCAA Super Regionals.
Three years ago, Eastman said he would have liked to have gone somewhere in rounds 3-5.
This year, he was ranked 98th, and his approximate pick value is $522,900.
The 6-foot-3 junior right-hander has done a lot for Cal State Fullerton this season. He threw the school's fifth no-hitter in late March and is 10-3 with one complete game and 116 strikeouts heading into their Super Regional against the Washington Huskies.
He got Fullerton, the No. 3 seed in the Stanford Regional, jump-started Friday with seven strong innings in a 6-2 victory over No. 2 Baylor. Eastman gave up four hits and two runs (one earned), struck out seven of the first nine Bears batters and was perfect through four innings.
In 2015, Eastman became the first Central player to be drafted out of high school since 2003, when Michael Mendrin was taken in the 38th round by the Chicago White Sox and Eddie Romero in the 39th by the Phillies.
Comments