Thought Fresno Tacos was a clever alter-ego? How about this baseball team's new name?

The Fresno Grizzlies’ alter-ego success as the Fresno Tacos appears to have indirectly inspired baseball teams around the country to change their identity.

And one new nickname in minor league baseball should draw plenty of laughs.

Or, cause kids to run in the opposite direction.

The San Antonio Missions announced Tuesday they will occasionally change their name to the the San Antonio “Flying Chanclas” -- a play off of the historically humorous topic of Latino parents threatening to throw their chanclas (aka flip flops) at children to get them to behave.

A chancla flying across a room is such an ingrained, infamous Hispanic tradition, Disney used it as a scene in the popular movie “Coco.”

San Antonio has a large Hispanic community with a rich heritage centered around family.

The Missions will change their name to the Flying Chanclas de San Antonio for nine games during the upcoming season.

Missions marketing officials did not speak directly to the Fresno front office about their Tacos re-branding.

But Fresno Grizzlies officials did talk to minor league baseball reps about their identity change success.

And in turn, minor league baseball came up with the “Copa de la Diversion initiative” that spearheaded the alternative identities of 33 teams, including the San Antonio franchise.

The Grizzlies might not have been the first baseball team to introduce an alternative identity.

But the Fresno franchise has been the most successful at coming up with a nickname that resonated not just with their fans locally but at a national level, too.

“It’s really cool and really rewarding to see what we did with the Tacos being mimicked all over the country,” Grizzlies President Derek Franks said. “We’ve certainly taken ideas from other teams and replicated them here.

“In this industry, we all share practices that work best.”