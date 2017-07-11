‘Rally Granny’ shows us some skin, but also how to keep having fun as we grow older

The “Rally Granny” has become the latest Los Angeles Dodgers sensation.
And she has long ties to the central San Joaquin Valley.
Meet Betty True, a 85-year-old grandmother and lifelong Dodgers fan who just couldn’t help herself when she landed on the Dodger Stadium videoboard over the weekend.
True immediately began dancing and showing off “my cruise moves,” drawing a roar of cheers similar to when Dodgers rookie sensation Cody Bellinger hits a home run.
In her own way, True got to round the bases, too. Or at least get to second base.
Perhaps realizing her camera time was coming to an end, True flashed all of Dodger Stadium so they could see her “True” team spirit.
“I had a ‘Dodger blue’ shirt on,” True said in an exclusive interview with The Bee. “And a white bra. So everyone could see I had both Dodgers colors on.
“I figured that if I got in trouble, I’d just tell them it was a wardrobe malfunction. That was so funny.”
True said she wasn’t always so outgoing or willing to show her undergarments.
“I’m worse as I get older,” True said. “I just figured, what do I have to lose?
“Never been a stripper. I do tell people I’m a senior pole dancer.”
And she’s adamant that it wasn’t “liquid courage” that got her to dance and flash, but just a youthful spirit that’s still very much inside her that she refuses to let die.
“When I heard the music and saw they were focusing on me, I got up and showed my arm dangling moves,” True said. “But then I was thinking ‘Well, I got to show them my cruise (boat) moves.’
“Everyone started yelling and cheering. Thought I’d give them one thing to scream about.”
True, however, does admit that she enjoyed a margarita and a beer at the Dodgers game.
“But that doesn’t inspire me to dance!” True said. “It takes way more than that.
“When you get to be my age, every moment you want to live it up.”
True said she’d never had the opportunity to dance on a stadium videoboard before, though she did flash some folks at a bowling alley in San Diego back in the day.
Her husband of 47 years, Mark True, often encouraged True to let loose before he passed away six years ago.
True hasn’t stopped.
When you get to be my age, every moment you want to live it up.
Betty True, AKA the Los Angeles Dodgers’ ‘Rally Granny’
She saves up to go on a cruise every year, and makes sure to dance her nights away.
Her sons, Bill and Jim Conville, who both live in the Fresno area, haven’t asked her to tame her personality, either.
Before the start of the Dodgers game, True said she asked one of her sons if she “needed to behave” since he was hosting a few customers.
He responded: “Heck no. I want them to know why I am the way I am.”
The fun didn’t stop with the videoboard flash.
True later went to the restroom, and upon coming out, a random Dodgers fan didn’t just ask if he could take a photo with her.
He asked if he could take a photo with her flashing.
“I said ‘If you can stand it, I can do it,’ ” True said. “Now if you want the moon to come out, that’s a whole other story.”
True doesn’t think she’ll be dancing and flashing at Dodger Stadium again.
But she’s moving to Clovis to be closer to her sons and grandchildren by the end of next month, and True hasn’t ruled out giving Fresno State fans a show this fall at Bulldog Stadium.
“I do love football,” True said. “Maybe if my sons want to take me to a game. But they probably don’t want to be sitting next to me anymore.”
That’s OK.
There’ll be plenty of fans who’ll want the “Rally Granny” by their side.
Bryant-Jon Anteola: 559-441-6362, @Banteola_TheBee
Comments