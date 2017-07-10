Judge holds court with home run mashing in Miami. See how far one of his homers went?

Aaron Judge’s amazing rookie season keeps getting more and more impressive.
The former Fresno State star turned Major League All Star won the Home Run Derby on Tuesday at Marlins Park in Miami.
Judge amassed 47 home runs over three rounds, including an 11-10 advantage over Miguel Sano of the Minnesota Twins in the championship round and one homer that traveled a derby-best 513 feet.
“I was just trying to have fun,” Judge said on the ESPN broadcast.
Judge lead the majors with 30 home runs at the break and was a considered a favorite.
He didn’t have an easy path to victory, though.
Going head-to-head each round, Judge first eliminated Justin Bour of the Miami Marlins, who up until Judge went to bat was the first-round leader with 22 home runs.
Then Judge edged Los Angeles Dodgers rookie phenom Cody Bellinger 13-12, with his homer that soared the length of nearly two football fields.
Then he took care of Sano, who had upset defending champion Giancarlo Stanton of the Marlins in the second round.
47 Home runs by New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge over three rounds of the Major League Home Run Derby
Many were wanting to see Judge take on Stanton, who has 26 home runs for the season.
Judge is the biggest player in the majors at 6 feet, 7 inches and 282 pounds, and Stanton is just behind at 6-6, 245.
Sano, who entered the derby ranked 14th in the majors with 21 home runs, nixed that dream matchup.
But Sano also appeared to be tired by the third round while struggling to produce double digit homers.
Judge, meanwhile, breezed his way to 11 home runs in the final.
Judge, by the way, also won the college home run derby back in 2012.
Hours before Monday’s Home Run Derby during a practice run, signs already were pointing that Judge would win again.
During batting practice, Judge hit the ceiling of Marlins Park.
TV broadcaster F.P. Santangelo tweeted that he was told no one has ever hit the Marlins Park’s roof, including Marlins superstar Stanton.
For the season, Judge is hitting .329 with 30 homers and 66 RBIs with a 1.139 on-base-plus-slugging percentage.
He already broke Hall of Famer Joe DiMaggio’s Yankees record of 29 most home runs by a rookie.
