This Visalia native will manage again … in the Major League All-Star Game

Cleveland Indians bench coach Brad Mills, a Visalia native, will manage in Tuesday’s Major League All-Star game.
Mills will fill in as the American League skipper in place of Indians manager Terry Francona, who will miss the game in Miami after a procedure to address an irregular heartbeat.
Francona is expected to rejoin the Indians after the All-Star break.
Mills, 60, has been a longtime assistant and bench coach in the majors, including six years with the Boston Red Sox – a run that included World Series championships in 2004 and 2009.
He managed the Houston Astros from 2010-2012, going 171-274 in 2 1/2 seasons (Mills was let go in the middle of his final year).
An Exeter High alum, Mills played college baseball at College of the Sequoias and the University of Arizona. He was selected by the then-Montreal Expos in the 17th round of the 1979 amateur draft.
He eventually spent three years in the majors.
Mills also is the father of former Fresno State baseball star Beau Mills.
Nine other All-Stars have ties to the central San Joaquin Valley, most notably former Bulldogs star Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees. The others, including San Francisco’s Buster Posey, played at Triple-A Fresno or Class-A Visalia as minor leaguers.
During his offseasons, Mills stays involved in baseball in the Valley.
He even was a special guest at the Fresno Grizzlies’ Hot Stove Gala two years ago.
Major League All Star Game
AL ALL-STARS VS. NL ALL STARS
- When: 5 p.m. Tuesday
- From: Marlins Park in Miami
- Local ties: Visalia native Brad Mills, a bench coach with the Cleveland Indians, will manage the American League. … New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge played for Fresno State from 2011-13. … Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa played for the Triple-A Fresno Grizzlies in 2015. … Astros pitchers Chris Devenski and Lance McCullers suited up briefly for the Grizzlies in 2015. … Detroit Tigers outfielder Justin Upton played for the Class-A Visalia Rawhide in 2007. … San Francisco Giants catcher Buster Posey played for the Grizzlies in parts of 2009-10. … Washington Nationals starter Max Scherzer pitched for the Rawhide in 2007. … Arizona Diamondbacks first baseman Paul Goldschmidt spent the 2010 season in Visalia. … Diamondbacks third baseman Jake Lamb was with the Rawhide in 2013.
