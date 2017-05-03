Baseball

May 03, 2017 6:38 PM

Neither baseballs nor flatscreens are safe when ex-Fresno State star Aaron Judge is at bat

By Anthony Galaviz

Aaron Judge is making a mark in his rookie season in the majors – and he’s just warming up.

Neither opposing pitchers nor flatscreens are safe.

During batting practice Tuesday, the ex-Fresno State standout and now rising Yankees star launched a deep shot that ended up breaking a TV monitor in the new Outfield Terraces in New York.

See for yourself.

Judge went on to hit two homers in the game and smashed another Wednesday night, giving him 13 for the season. At 25, he’s the youngest to hit 13 in his team’s first 26 games.

His first 10 tied a rookie record for homers in April. Ahead of Wednesday’s game, he was named AL Rookie of the Month.

Anthony Galaviz

