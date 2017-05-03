San Francisco Giants fan takes trolling to another level at Dodgers game

A San Francisco Giants fan tried his attempt at the ultimate troll, taking the matter into his own hands, literally, to start the teams’ three-game series this week.
The fan, seated in a prime location Monday night at Dodger Stadium, pulled out a San Francisco Chronicle newspaper that trumpeted: “Dynasty.”
@youjoshinme13 @LOLKNBR @mccoveychron pic.twitter.com/nMV9n2Xai3— Ron Michaud (@ronniethesommie) May 2, 2017
Dynasty, as in the capper to the 2014 season, in which the Giants won their third Word Series title in five years.
Fresno State alum Josh Anderson took a screenshot of the fan, seeming engrossed in the retelling of the team’s World Series run, off the NBC Sports Bay Area television feed.
@LOLKNBR @mccoveychron This guy. This guy wins the ultimate troll award. pic.twitter.com/70Y5zi2Y49— JA (@youjoshinme13) May 2, 2017
Maybe it was good luck, as the Giants went on to win 4-3.
Tuesday, San Francisco was left longing for those days of yesteryear as the Dodgers rolled to a 13-5 victory.
The teams were set to play the finale Wednesday night but the fan already was a winner. The Chronicle picked up on his act and was noted there by editor in chief Audrey Cooper.
“This guy: You get a private tour of The Chronicle,” she tweeted, the Chronicle detailed in its account. “Call me.”
Sure enough, fan and newspaper have connected and the tour is in the works.
