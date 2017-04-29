Baseball

April 29, 2017 1:41 PM

It’s 10 homers and counting in April for Yankees’ Aaron Judge; here’s how they looked

The Fresno Bee

New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge, the former Fresno State star, has a major league rookie record-tying 10 home runs in April.

Number 10 came Saturday in the bottom of the seventh inning of a Yankees runaway in the Bronx.

Here are the previous nine, courtesy of mlb.com and ESPN’s Home Run Tracker.

April 9, in the eighth inning off Baltimore’s Mychal Givens. True distance: 372 feet.

April 10, in the fourth inning off Tampa’s Alex Cobb. True distance: 391 feet.

April 12, in the seventh inning off Tampa’s Erasmo Raimrez. True distance: 435 feet.

April 17, in the fifth inning off Chicago’s Derek Holland. True distance: 405 feet.

April 19, in the fifth inning off Chicago’s Dylan Coven. True distance: 451 feet.

Appril 22, in the ninth inning off Pittsburgh’s Antonio Bastardo. True distance: 460 feet.

April 26, in the second inning off Boston’s Rick Porcello. True distance: 391 feet.

And then were the two, on April 28, in the fifth and sixth inings off Baltimore’s Kevin Gausman. True distance: 425 and 410 feet.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Astros top prospect Francis Martes makes Triple A debut

Astros top prospect Francis Martes makes Triple A debut 2:27

Astros top prospect Francis Martes makes Triple A debut
Grizzlies manager Tony D gets 1000th PCL win 1:07

Grizzlies manager Tony D gets 1000th PCL win
Pitcher Brady Rodgers on Fresno Grizzlies first win 1:26

Pitcher Brady Rodgers on Fresno Grizzlies first win

View More Video

Sports Videos