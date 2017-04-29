It’s 10 homers and counting in April for Yankees’ Aaron Judge; here’s how they looked

New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge, the former Fresno State star, has a major league rookie record-tying 10 home runs in April.
Number 10 came Saturday in the bottom of the seventh inning of a Yankees runaway in the Bronx.
Your updated AL home run leaderboard:— New York Yankees (@Yankees) April 29, 2017
1. @TheJudge44 10https://t.co/DkNh4rVMDG pic.twitter.com/glPbEa4wXI
Here are the previous nine, courtesy of mlb.com and ESPN’s Home Run Tracker.
April 9, in the eighth inning off Baltimore’s Mychal Givens. True distance: 372 feet.
April 10, in the fourth inning off Tampa’s Alex Cobb. True distance: 391 feet.
April 12, in the seventh inning off Tampa’s Erasmo Raimrez. True distance: 435 feet.
April 17, in the fifth inning off Chicago’s Derek Holland. True distance: 405 feet.
April 19, in the fifth inning off Chicago’s Dylan Coven. True distance: 451 feet.
Appril 22, in the ninth inning off Pittsburgh’s Antonio Bastardo. True distance: 460 feet.
April 26, in the second inning off Boston’s Rick Porcello. True distance: 391 feet.
And then were the two, on April 28, in the fifth and sixth inings off Baltimore’s Kevin Gausman. True distance: 425 and 410 feet.
Aaron Judge had another HUGE night on Friday with 2 HOME RUNS #Yankees— Around The Bases POD (@AroundBasesPOD) April 29, 2017
pic.twitter.com/rB1MS05HCB
Comments