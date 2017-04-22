Baseball

April 22, 2017 5:19 PM

Yankees’ Aaron Judge keeps on mashing

The Fresno Bee

Ho hum, another day, another titanic blast by former Fresno State star and current New Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge.

The latest traveled an estimated 460 feet to cap the Yankees’ 11-5 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Saturday in New York.

Judge was a first-round pick (No. 32 overall) by the Yankees in the 2013 draft out of Fresno State.

For a look at how he came to be a Yankee, check out this story in the New York Daily News.

And here’s another of his big blasts, a 448-footer Wednesday off Chicago White Sox right-hander Dylan Covey.

Long-ball leaders

Top home runs by true distance, according to ESPN.com’s home run tracker.

Hitter

Team

Date

True distance

Link

Shaw, Travis

MIL

04/20/17

465

Video

Bryant, Kris

CHC

04/15/17

465

Video

Gallo, Joey

TEX

04/21/17

462

Video

Blackmon, Charlie

COL

04/11/17

452

Video

Judge, Aaron

NYY

04/19/17

451

Video

