Yankees’ Aaron Judge keeps on mashing

Ho hum, another day, another titanic blast by former Fresno State star and current New Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge.
The latest traveled an estimated 460 feet to cap the Yankees’ 11-5 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Saturday in New York.
Judge was a first-round pick (No. 32 overall) by the Yankees in the 2013 draft out of Fresno State.
457 feet ... https://t.co/QznoCPf5AU pic.twitter.com/J3NoXL3vlE— New York Yankees (@Yankees) April 22, 2017
For a look at how he came to be a Yankee, check out this story in the New York Daily News.
And here’s another of his big blasts, a 448-footer Wednesday off Chicago White Sox right-hander Dylan Covey.
Long-ball leaders
Top home runs by true distance, according to ESPN.com’s home run tracker.
Hitter
Team
Date
True distance
Link
MIL
04/20/17
465
CHC
04/15/17
465
TEX
04/21/17
462
COL
04/11/17
452
NYY
04/19/17
451
