Matt Williams, the former San Francisco Giants star third baseman, served as keynote speaker to the Fresno Grizzlies' Hot Stove Gala on Wednesday. Other special guests were: Houston Astros pitcher Joe Musgrove, San Francisco Giants bullpen coach Mark Gardner and Grizzlies pitcher Tyson Perez, a Hanford native. Roughly 400 people attended the annual offseason event. -- Bryant-Jon Anteola, The Fresno Bee