Watch as ex-Fresno State star Aaron Judge hits moonshot homer in Yankees camp

It took all of two at-bats in the New York Yankees’ spring opener for ex-Fresno State star Aaron Judge to signal his readiness for the fight to win the right-field job.
Judge, after striking out in his first at-bat, nearly cleared the scoreboard in left-center in the fifth inning of Friday’s game against Philadelphia at Steinbrenner Field in Tampa, Fla.
The Yankees beat the Phillies 9-4.
A first-round pick in the 2013 major league draft out of Fresno State, Judge debuted in the majors on Aug. 13, 2016, and went on to hit four homers following his call-up – with No. 1 coming in the first of his 84 at-bats.
