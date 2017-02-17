Giants sign veteran infielder, Redwood High alum Aaron Hill

Versatile infielder Aaron Hill, who grew up a Giants fan and starred at Visalia’s Redwood High before his college and pro career took him out of California, has a chance at a homecoming in 2017.
The 34-year-old veteran of 12 major league seasons has agreed to a minor league contract with San Francisco and would get a $2 million, one-year deal if he is added to the 40-man roster.
Hill joins a growing list of veteran infielders in the mix trying to land a job out of spring training, along with Jimmy Rollins and Korean Jae-gyun Hwang. Eduardo Nunez is the projected starting third baseman with Conor Gillaspie expected to play as well.
Hill has familiarity with the National League West from his years with the Arizona Diamondbacks, but spent last season between Milwaukee and Boston. He batted .262 with 10 home runs, 14 doubles and 38 RBIs in 125 games.
Hill spent the previous five seasons with the D-backs, where in 2012 he hit 26 home runs and drove in 85 while posting a triple-slash line of .302/360/.522.
At AT&T Park, he is a career .257 hitter with two homers in 140 career at-bats.
A first-round pick by Toronto (No. 13 overall) out of Louisiana State in 2003, he debuted in the majors with the Blue Jays on May 20, 2005. Hill spent seven years in Toronto, with his best season coming in 2009 when he hit 36 homers, with 108 RBIs and a triple-slash of .286/.330/.499.
As a senior at Redwood, Hill hit .565 with nine homers and 21 steals and slugged 1.185, The then-Anaheim Angels selected him in the seventh round of the 2000 draft but he passed on that opportunity to turn pro in favor of a scholarship at LSU. He was the Southeastern Conference Player of the Year in 2003.
Aaron Hill year by year
Year
Tm
Lg
G
AB
R
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
SB
CS
BB
SO
BA
OBP
SLG
OPS
2005
105
361
49
99
25
3
3
40
2
1
34
41
.274
.342
.385
.727
2006
155
546
70
159
28
3
6
50
5
2
42
66
.291
.349
.386
.735
2007
160
608
87
177
47
2
17
78
4
3
41
102
.291
.333
.459
.792
2008
55
205
19
54
14
0
2
20
4
2
16
31
.263
.324
.361
.685
2009
158
682
103
195
37
0
36
108
6
2
42
98
.286
.330
.499
.829
2010
138
528
70
108
22
0
26
68
2
2
41
85
.205
.271
.394
.665
2011
TOT
MLB
137
520
61
128
27
3
8
61
21
7
35
72
.246
.299
.356
.655
2011
104
396
38
89
15
1
6
45
16
3
23
53
.225
.270
.313
.584
2011
33
124
23
39
12
2
2
16
5
4
12
19
.315
.386
.492
.878
2012
156
609
93
184
44
6
26
85
14
5
52
86
.302
.360
.522
.882
2013
87
327
45
95
21
1
11
41
1
4
29
48
.291
.356
.462
.818
2014
133
501
52
122
26
3
10
60
4
3
28
92
.244
.287
.367
.654
2015
116
313
32
72
18
0
6
39
7
2
31
54
.230
.295
.345
.640
2016
TOT
MLB
125
378
48
99
14
0
10
38
4
2
41
59
.262
.336
.378
.714
2016
78
254
34
72
11
0
8
29
4
2
30
43
.283
.359
.421
.780
2016
47
124
14
27
3
0
2
9
0
0
11
16
.218
.287
.290
.577
Totals (12 Yrs)
1525
5578
729
1492
323
21
161
688
74
35
432
834
.267
.324
.420
.743
Source: BaseballReference.com
Comments