Baseball

February 17, 2017 11:54 AM

Giants sign veteran infielder, Redwood High alum Aaron Hill

Bee staff and news services

Versatile infielder Aaron Hill, who grew up a Giants fan and starred at Visalia’s Redwood High before his college and pro career took him out of California, has a chance at a homecoming in 2017.

The 34-year-old veteran of 12 major league seasons has agreed to a minor league contract with San Francisco and would get a $2 million, one-year deal if he is added to the 40-man roster.

Hill joins a growing list of veteran infielders in the mix trying to land a job out of spring training, along with Jimmy Rollins and Korean Jae-gyun Hwang. Eduardo Nunez is the projected starting third baseman with Conor Gillaspie expected to play as well.

Hill has familiarity with the National League West from his years with the Arizona Diamondbacks, but spent last season between Milwaukee and Boston. He batted .262 with 10 home runs, 14 doubles and 38 RBIs in 125 games.

Hill spent the previous five seasons with the D-backs, where in 2012 he hit 26 home runs and drove in 85 while posting a triple-slash line of .302/360/.522.

At AT&T Park, he is a career .257 hitter with two homers in 140 career at-bats.

A first-round pick by Toronto (No. 13 overall) out of Louisiana State in 2003, he debuted in the majors with the Blue Jays on May 20, 2005. Hill spent seven years in Toronto, with his best season coming in 2009 when he hit 36 homers, with 108 RBIs and a triple-slash of .286/.330/.499.

As a senior at Redwood, Hill hit .565 with nine homers and 21 steals and slugged 1.185, The then-Anaheim Angels selected him in the seventh round of the 2000 draft but he passed on that opportunity to turn pro in favor of a scholarship at LSU. He was the Southeastern Conference Player of the Year in 2003.

Aaron Hill year by year

Year

Tm

Lg

G

AB

R

H

2B

3B

HR

RBI

SB

CS

BB

SO

BA

OBP

SLG

OPS

2005

TOR

AL

105

361

49

99

25

3

3

40

2

1

34

41

.274

.342

.385

.727

2006

TOR

AL

155

546

70

159

28

3

6

50

5

2

42

66

.291

.349

.386

.735

2007

TOR

AL

160

608

87

177

47

2

17

78

4

3

41

102

.291

.333

.459

.792

2008

TOR

AL

55

205

19

54

14

0

2

20

4

2

16

31

.263

.324

.361

.685

2009

TOR

AL

158

682

103

195

37

0

36

108

6

2

42

98

.286

.330

.499

.829

2010

TOR

AL

138

528

70

108

22

0

26

68

2

2

41

85

.205

.271

.394

.665

2011

TOT

MLB

137

520

61

128

27

3

8

61

21

7

35

72

.246

.299

.356

.655

2011

TOR

AL

104

396

38

89

15

1

6

45

16

3

23

53

.225

.270

.313

.584

2011

ARI

NL

33

124

23

39

12

2

2

16

5

4

12

19

.315

.386

.492

.878

2012

ARI

NL

156

609

93

184

44

6

26

85

14

5

52

86

.302

.360

.522

.882

2013

ARI

NL

87

327

45

95

21

1

11

41

1

4

29

48

.291

.356

.462

.818

2014

ARI

NL

133

501

52

122

26

3

10

60

4

3

28

92

.244

.287

.367

.654

2015

ARI

NL

116

313

32

72

18

0

6

39

7

2

31

54

.230

.295

.345

.640

2016

TOT

MLB

125

378

48

99

14

0

10

38

4

2

41

59

.262

.336

.378

.714

2016

MIL

NL

78

254

34

72

11

0

8

29

4

2

30

43

.283

.359

.421

.780

2016

BOS

AL

47

124

14

27

3

0

2

9

0

0

11

16

.218

.287

.290

.577

Totals (12 Yrs)

1525

5578

729

1492

323

21

161

688

74

35

432

834

.267

.324

.420

.743

Source: BaseballReference.com

Related content

Baseball

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Matt Williams a star attraction at the Fresno Grizzlies Hot Stove Gala

View more video

Sports Videos