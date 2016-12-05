Giants reportedly agree to sign free-agent closer Mark Melancon

0:50 At least 33 killed in Oakland warehouse fire Pause

1:08 SUV trying to avoid accident flips on Highway 99

1:54 Central loses to Bakersfield in Central Section Division I championship

1:59 Trump's White House

7:34 Ben Carson endorses Donald Trump

1:51 Fresno Mayor Swearengin: 'we're going to see a dramatically different city'

1:57 Original El Capitan climber talks about the historic feat

1:22 Why are Fresno teachers considering a strike?

0:31 Visalia Fox Theatre announces Foreigner show