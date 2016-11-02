Cubs win! Cubs win! First series title since 1908

Ben Zobrist of the Cubs celebrates his RBI double in the top of the 10th that put Chicago up 7-6. The Cubs beat Cleveland 8-7 in Game 7 to win their first World Series since 1908.
David J. Phillip
The Associated Press
The Chicago Cubs celebrate their first World Series title since 1908 on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2016, in Cleveland.
David J. Phillip
The Associated Press
Chicago manager Joe Maddon, left, and World Series MVP Ben Zobrist show off the trophy in the clubhouse after the Cubs beat the Indians in Game 7 on Wednesday night.
David J. Phillip
The Associated Press
Chicago’s Albert Almora Jr. pumps his fist after scoring the go-ahead run for the Cubs in the 10th inning.
Gene J. Puskar
The Associated Press
Chicago’s Anthony Rizzo is fired up after scoring on a hit by Miguel Montero during the 10th inning of Game 7 of the World Series against the Indians Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016, in Cleveland.
David J. Phillip
The Associated Press
Chicago Cubs relief pitcher Mike Montgomery raises his arms after the final out of Game 7.
David J. Phillip
The Associated Press
The Indians’ Rajai Davis celebrates after his two-run home run in the bottom of the eighth inning tied the score of Game 7 against the Cubs 6-6 on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016 in Cleveland.
Charlie Riedel
The Associated Press
Indians left fielder Rajai Davis can’t get a glove on a home run by Chicago’s Dexter Fowler during the first inning of Game 7 of the World Series on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016, in Cleveland.
Matt Slocum
The Associated Press
Mike Napoli of the Indians breaks his bat and grounds out against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning of Game 7 of the World Series on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016, in Cleveland.
Matt Slocum
The Associated Press
The Indians’ Rajai Davis celebrates his two-run homer in the eighth inning of Game 7 of the World Series on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016, in Cleveland.
Matt Slocum
The Associated Press
Chicago Cubs fans celebrate at the Cubby Bear bar across the street from Wrigley Field in Chicago on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016.
Charles Rex Arbogast
The Associated Press
Chicago’s Kyle Schwarber is out at second as the Indians’ Francisco Lindor takes the throw during the third inning of Game 7 of the World Series on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016, in Cleveland.
Charlie Riedel
The Associated Press
Coco Crisp of the Indians dives into second after a double during the third inning of Game 7 of the World Series on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016, in Cleveland.
Matt Slocum
The Associated Press
Chicago’s Ben Zobrist is safe at home as Cleveland Indians catcher Roberto Perez takes a throw in the fourth inning of Game 7 of the World Series on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016, in Cleveland.
Gene J. Puskar
The Associated Press
Chicago’s Javier Baez celebrates his home run against the Indians with Kyle Schwarber during the fifth inning of Game 7 of the World Series on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016, in Cleveland.
Matt Slocum
The Associated Press
Chicago’s Anthony Rizzo reacts after teammate Kris Bryant scored on Rizzo’s hit during the fifth inning of Game 7 of the World Series on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016, in Cleveland.
David J. Phillip
The Associated Press
Indians fan Caleb Cork reacts during a Game 7 watch party outside Cleveland’s Progressive Field on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016.
David Dermer
The Associated Press
Jason Kipnis and Carlos Santana of the Indians celebrate after scoring on a wild pitch during the fifth inning of Game 7 of the World Series on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016, in Cleveland.
Gene J. Puskar
The Associated Press
Chicago’s David Ross rounds the bases after a hitting a sixth-inning home run in Game 7 of the World Series on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016, in Cleveland.
Charlie Riedel
The Associated Press
The Cubs welcome David Ross back to the dugout after his sixth-inning homer gave the Cubs a 6-3 lead in Game 7 of the World Series on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016, in Cleveland.
Matt Slocum
The Associated Press
Indians pitcher Andrew Miller takes a moment after allowing a sixth-inning homer to David Ross in Game 7 of the World Series on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016, in Cleveland.
Matt Slocum
The Associated Press
Actor Charlie Sheen takes in Game 7 of the World Series on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016, in Cleveland. Sheen played Indians pitcher Ricky Vaughn in the movies “Major League” and “Major League II.”
David J. Phillip
The Associated Press
Actor Bill Murray watches during the seventh inning Game 7 of the World Series on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016, in Cleveland.
David J. Phillip
The Associated Press
Jason Kipnis of the Indians scores on a wild pitch as Chicago’s Jon Lester applies the tag in Game 7 of the World Series on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016, in Cleveland.
Gene J. Puskar
The Associated Press
A Cubs fan does his to will his team to victory in Game 7 of the World Series on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016, in Cleveland.
Charlie Riedel
The Associated Press
A fan watches during the eighth inning of Game 7 of the World Series on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016, in Cleveland.
David J. Phillip
The Associated Press
LeBron James of the Cleveland Cavaliers cheers on the Indians in the eighth-inning of Game 7 of the World Series on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016, in Cleveland.
David J. Phillip
The Associated Press
Rajai Davis of the Indians electrified the crowd with a two-run, game-tying homer in the eighth inning of Game 7 of the World Series on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016, in Cleveland.
Matt Slocum
The Associated Press
The tarp comes out at Progressive Field before the 10th inning of Game 7 on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016, in Cleveland.
Gene J. Puskar
The Associated Press
Ben Zobrist celebrates his RBI double during the 10th inning of Game 7 of the World Series against the Cleveland Indians Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016, in Cleveland.
David J. Phillip
The Associated Press