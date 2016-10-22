Baseball

October 22, 2016 11:39 PM

Cubs rack up big numbers, roll into Fall Classic

A look at some numbers surrounding the Cubs’ magical run this season.

3: Consecutive wins for the Cubs after falling behind the Dodgers 2-1 in the National League Championship Series.

16: Regular-season wins for Cubs right-handed starter Kyle Hendricks this season.

17.5: The amount, in games, by which the Cubs won the N.L. Central.

18: Regular-season wins for Cubs right-handed starter Jake Arrieta this season.

19: Regular-season wins for Cubs left-handed starter Jon Lester this season.

32: Home runs for Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo this season.

39: Home runs for Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant this season.

58: Losses for the Cubs in the regular season.

71: Years since the Cubs were IN the World Series.

103: Wins in the regular season for Chicago.

108: Years since the Cubs last WON a World Series.

199: Homers for Chicago this season.

Chris La Marr

