October 19, 2016 8:26 PM

Cleveland crowned American League champs

A look behind the box scores of the Cleveland Indians’ 4-1 series win over the Toronto Blue Jays in the American League Championship Series

0.00: ERA for Cleveland left-handed reliever and series MVP Andrew Miller in 7 2/3 innings.

.167: Average for Toronto star Jose Bautista (3 for 18) in the series.

.168: Cleveland’s average in the series.

.201: Toronto’s average in the series.

.211: Average for Toronto’s Edwin Encarnacion (4 for 19) in the series.

.333: Average for Toronto star Josh Donaldson (6 for 18) in the series.

.368: Average for Cleveland shortstop Francisco Lindor (7 for 19) in the series.

1.43: Cleveland’s ERA in the series.

2: Home runs by Cleveland’s Carlos Santana in the series.

2.30: Toronto’s ERA in the series.

3: Hits allowed by Miller.

4 1/3: Scoreless innings Wednesday for Cleveland starter Ryan Merritt.

6: Homers hit by Cleveland in the series.

8: Runs for Toronto in the series (the Jays scored five in Game 4).

11: Regular-season innings for Merritt.

12: Runs for Cleveland in the series.

14: Strikeouts by Miller in the series, an ALCS record for a reliever.

22: Lindor’s age.

Compiled by Chris La Marr

