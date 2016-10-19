Cleveland crowned American League champs

A look behind the box scores of the Cleveland Indians’ 4-1 series win over the Toronto Blue Jays in the American League Championship Series
0.00: ERA for Cleveland left-handed reliever and series MVP Andrew Miller in 7 2/3 innings.
.167: Average for Toronto star Jose Bautista (3 for 18) in the series.
.168: Cleveland’s average in the series.
.201: Toronto’s average in the series.
.@Indians are the first AL team to post three shutouts in the same #postseason since the @Yankees had four in 1998. https://t.co/ig36BJiIBd— MLB Stat of the Day (@MLBStatoftheDay) October 20, 2016
.211: Average for Toronto’s Edwin Encarnacion (4 for 19) in the series.
.333: Average for Toronto star Josh Donaldson (6 for 18) in the series.
.368: Average for Cleveland shortstop Francisco Lindor (7 for 19) in the series.
1.43: Cleveland’s ERA in the series.
2: Home runs by Cleveland’s Carlos Santana in the series.
2.30: Toronto’s ERA in the series.
3: Hits allowed by Miller.
4 1/3: Scoreless innings Wednesday for Cleveland starter Ryan Merritt.
With 11 career @MLB innings to his name, @Indians' starter Ryan Merritt proved he belonged: https://t.co/ErBg4VPenp #WorldSeries pic.twitter.com/LOsImt8kfC— Cut4 (@Cut4) October 19, 2016
6: Homers hit by Cleveland in the series.
8: Runs for Toronto in the series (the Jays scored five in Game 4).
11: Regular-season innings for Merritt.
12: Runs for Cleveland in the series.
THE INDIANS WIN IT!— Baseball Tonight (@BBTN) October 19, 2016
OH MY GOD THE INDIANS WIN IT!
-Harry Doyle, right now, somewhere#RallyTogether pic.twitter.com/PTgsEzw9JG
14: Strikeouts by Miller in the series, an ALCS record for a reliever.
22: Lindor’s age.
Compiled by Chris La Marr
