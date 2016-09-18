Diamond Digest: Baseball’s top story lines this week

Fresno Grizzlies DH Tyler White on returning to Triple-A

See Tim Lincecum's return to Fresno at Chukchansi Park

Los Angeles Dodgers pitching prospect Julio Urias meets media during series vs. Triple-A Fresno Grizzlies

Fresno Grizzlies first baseman, Houston Astros top prospect A.J. Reed on hamstring injury

1:15