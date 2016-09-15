A’s deliver blow to Royals’ postseason hopes

Behind the box scores of Oakland’s four-game sweep of the Royals in Kansas City, Mo.
2: Home runs in the series for Oakland’s Khris Davis and Ryon Healy.
Ry-on cue, Healy's homer sparked the rally. #GreenCollar pic.twitter.com/cPRhkumtwP— Oakland Athletics (@Athletics) September 14, 2016
4: Number of games the Royals were behind in the wild-card race before the series.
4: Number of three-run home runs for the A’s.
5: Hits for Davis in 14 at-bats.
Watchin' a Davis homer like... pic.twitter.com/TdzmjIOqzB— Oakland Athletics (@Athletics) September 14, 2016
6: Number of games the Royals are behind in the wild-card race after the series.
6: Hits for Yonder Alonso and Stephen Vogt of the A’s.
7: RBIs for Vogt.
8: RBIs for Davis.
9: Hits for Healy.
Could've done with seven, but Healy insisted on eight. #GreenCollar pic.twitter.com/ZhDAJIbmJf— Oakland Athletics (@Athletics) September 15, 2016
12: Runs allowed by Oakland.
27: Strikeouts by the Royals.
30: Hits for the Royals.
43: Runs scored by Oakland.
52: Hits for Oakland.
Compiled by Chris La Marr
