Baseball

September 15, 2016 8:46 PM

A’s deliver blow to Royals’ postseason hopes

Behind the box scores of Oakland’s four-game sweep of the Royals in Kansas City, Mo.

2: Home runs in the series for Oakland’s Khris Davis and Ryon Healy.

4: Number of games the Royals were behind in the wild-card race before the series.

4: Number of three-run home runs for the A’s.

5: Hits for Davis in 14 at-bats.

6: Number of games the Royals are behind in the wild-card race after the series.

6: Hits for Yonder Alonso and Stephen Vogt of the A’s.

7: RBIs for Vogt.

8: RBIs for Davis.

9: Hits for Healy.

12: Runs allowed by Oakland.

27: Strikeouts by the Royals.

30: Hits for the Royals.

43: Runs scored by Oakland.

52: Hits for Oakland.

Compiled by Chris La Marr

