Defenses keep 64th annual City/County All-Star game close and low-scoring

County beats City 10-5 Friday night at Lamonica Stadium, led by Devontae Massey (Washington Union High) with two interceptions and Marcus Washington (Central) with the only touchdown.
High School Football

County beats City in low-scoring 64th annual all-star football game

Fresno Bee Staff

June 16, 2018 08:54 AM

The City/County All-Star Football Game returned to its roots for the 64th annual meeting Friday night at Lamonica Stadium: low-scoring.

County beat City 10-5 highlighted by a pair of interceptions by Devontae Massey (Washington Union High) and the game's only touchdown by Marcus Washington (Central). Caruthers' Imanol Arredondo was named game MVP.

The all-star game started in 1955 at Ratcliffe Stadium with the County edging the City 7-6. Over the years, it's been played both as City vs. County and North vs. South.

It was County's second straight win in the series following a 41-22 victory in 2017. City had won the previous four.

