County beats City in low-scoring 64th annual all-star football game

The City/County All-Star Football Game returned to its roots for the 64th annual meeting Friday night at Lamonica Stadium: low-scoring.
County beat City 10-5 highlighted by a pair of interceptions by Devontae Massey (Washington Union High) and the game's only touchdown by Marcus Washington (Central). Caruthers' Imanol Arredondo was named game MVP.
The all-star game started in 1955 at Ratcliffe Stadium with the County edging the City 7-6. Over the years, it's been played both as City vs. County and North vs. South.
It was County's second straight win in the series following a 41-22 victory in 2017. City had won the previous four.
Comments