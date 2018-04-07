Buchanan High RB Kendall Milton gets another 'huge offer' from a Power 5 school

Buchanan High sophomore running back Kendall Milton will have plenty of options when he decides which university he'll play for in the 2020 recruiting class.
He picked up his 29th offer Saturday from Michigan, joining Mississippi State and North Carolina this week.
"It means a lot to be able to get the accolades that I dreamed of as a kid," Milton said. "It's also a blessing because not many high school athletes get opportunities like this. I stay humble because I know that it can all be taken away tomorrow.
"From a program like Michigan, this is a huge offer."
In addition to the offers, the 6-foot-2, 210-pound Milton was invited to the 2020 Under Armour All-American game, which features the top 100 players in the nation.
He also was invited to the All-American Bowl, a national all-star game for high school seniors, in San Antonio in 2020.
On March 14, 247 Sports rated Milton the ninth overall prospect for the 2020 class.
Milton possibly could be the highest-touted recruit from the Fresno-Clovis area since former Clovis West standout Caleb Kelly, who was the 24th overall recruit in the 2016 class. He's currently a sophomore at Oklahoma.
How it will be for the Milton household when it comes to decision time in 2020?
"It will take a lot of time and thought," he said. "I will have to sit down with my parents and Travon Jones with T1 Sports Academy to find a school that best fits me."
Anthony Galaviz: 559-441-6042, @agalaviz_TheBee
Schools who has offered Buchanan High running back Kendall Milton
|Alabama
|Arizona
|Arizona State
|Baylor
|Brigham Young
|Cal
|Colorado
|Colorado State
|Florida
|Florida State
|Fresno State
|Georgia
|Michigan
|Michigan State
|Mississippi State
|North Carolina
|Ohio State
|Oklahoma
|Oregon
|Oregon State
|Penn State
|San Jose State
|Tennessee
|UCLA
|USC
|Utah
|Washington
|Washington State
|Wisconsin
