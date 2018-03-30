Buchanan High will have an early season showdown against a national football power

SHARE COPY LINK Buchanan High running back Kendall Milton's four touchdowns help the Bears hold off Liberty-Bakersfield 34-28 on Thursday night, Sept. 14, 2017. Eric Paul Zamora The Fresno Bee

Buchanan High running back Kendall Milton's four touchdowns help the Bears hold off Liberty-Bakersfield 34-28 on Thursday night, Sept. 14, 2017. Eric Paul Zamora The Fresno Bee