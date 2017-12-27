UCLA-bound Kazmeir Allen of Tulare Union is up for one of the state’s premier football awards

Kazmeir Allen did plenty this past season for Tulare Union High. Now, in return, the individual honors are rolling in.
Allen was named to the All-USA California first team by USA TODAY on Wednesday after helping the Tribe to a 13-1 record and a Central Section Division II championship.
And on the day he signed with UCLA, it was announced Allen is one of five finalists for Cal-Hi Sports‘ statewide Mr. Football award.
In his final high school game, Allen ran for 347 yards and two touchdowns, raising his total to 72 to extend his California single-season record and set a national mark. The Tribe fell in that state semifinal to eventual CIF Division 2-AA champion Serra 76-43.
Allen finished with 122 career touchdowns, breaking Dominique Dorsey’s school career mark of 118, according to section historian Bob Barnett.
Four other players are up for the Mr. Football Award including Folsom junior Joe Ngata, who had three touchdowns and 147 yards receiving in the Bulldogs’ 54-35 win over Central Section D-I champ Central in a state Division 1-AA semifinal.
Another contender is Mater Dei-Santa Ana and USC-bound junior quarterback JT Daniels, who has been named Gatorade National Football Player of the Year.
Edison High and Oregon-bound cornerback Steve Stephens was named to USA TODAY’s All-California second team.
