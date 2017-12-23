Because they won a high school football state championship, their town threw a parade

More Videos

Strathmore turns out to celebrate its football team 1:30

Strathmore turns out to celebrate its football team

Pause
Clovis West senior Adrian Martinez has a problem many others would love to have 1:08

Clovis West senior Adrian Martinez has a problem many others would love to have

Adrian Martinez talks about the University of Nebraska and coach Scott Frost 0:48

Adrian Martinez talks about the University of Nebraska and coach Scott Frost

The last Native American village in Yosemite Valley was razed decades ago. Now they're bringing it back 1:29

The last Native American village in Yosemite Valley was razed decades ago. Now they're bringing it back

Sheriff sounds off about random shootings on rural Valley roads 1:06

Sheriff sounds off about random shootings on rural Valley roads

Uncle Harry's closes its Fig Garden bagelry doors for good 0:36

Uncle Harry's closes its Fig Garden bagelry doors for good

It's a Fresno State party as Jeff Tedford, Joseph Castro do hula ahead of Hawaii Bowl 1:13

It's a Fresno State party as Jeff Tedford, Joseph Castro do hula ahead of Hawaii Bowl

Live Again Fresno helps kids living in motels get a better life 1:50

Live Again Fresno helps kids living in motels get a better life

How is a crime classified as ‘domestic terrorism’? 2:09

How is a crime classified as ‘domestic terrorism’?

Magnolia Crossing is newest assisted-living center in Clovis 1:03

Magnolia Crossing is newest assisted-living center in Clovis

  • Strathmore turns out to celebrate its football team

    Strathmore High School’s football team and the town celebrated the Spartans' state championship with a parade followed by a rally Saturday. Dec. 23, 2017 in Strathmore, CA.

Strathmore High School’s football team and the town celebrated the Spartans' state championship with a parade followed by a rally Saturday. Dec. 23, 2017 in Strathmore, CA. Eric Paul Zamora The Fresno Bee
Strathmore High School’s football team and the town celebrated the Spartans' state championship with a parade followed by a rally Saturday. Dec. 23, 2017 in Strathmore, CA. Eric Paul Zamora The Fresno Bee

High School Football

Because they won a high school football state championship, their town threw a parade

By Bryant-Jon Anteola

bjanteola@fresnobee.com

December 23, 2017 01:53 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

Strathmore celebrated its hometown state champions Saturday morning with a parade and pep rally.

Strathmore High beat Orange 31-29 last week for the CIF State Division 6-AA football title.

The Spartans finished 16-0 (30-1 since 2016), becoming one of the rare teams from the Central Section to win a state championship and made up for last year’s state runner-up finish.

“I’m proud of what these guys accomplished,” coach Jeromy Blackwell said. “This was a goal of ours since losing in state last year.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

“I hope everyone in Strathmore enjoys this.”

Surely, they enjoyed it more than last week’s tame postgame celebration.

Because of taunting and cursing before and during the game from Strathmore’s opponent, plus the fact that the Spartans were not celebrating on their own field, Blackwell said he tried to keep his team’s championship jubilation brief.

“Their trash-talking and the their taunting was so intense – it was nothing I’d ever experienced before in the Central Section. I just wanted our guys to get in and out of there afterward.

“So I told our guys that we’ll save our celebrating for the bus.”

And their hometown just north of Porterville. Many in Strathmore (population 2,819) turned out Saturday morning for the parade from the middle school to the high school football field, a half-mile jaunt down Orange Belt Drive and past the Dollar General.

Bryant-Jon Anteola: 559-441-6362, @Banteola_TheBee

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Strathmore turns out to celebrate its football team 1:30

Strathmore turns out to celebrate its football team

Pause
Clovis West senior Adrian Martinez has a problem many others would love to have 1:08

Clovis West senior Adrian Martinez has a problem many others would love to have

Adrian Martinez talks about the University of Nebraska and coach Scott Frost 0:48

Adrian Martinez talks about the University of Nebraska and coach Scott Frost

The last Native American village in Yosemite Valley was razed decades ago. Now they're bringing it back 1:29

The last Native American village in Yosemite Valley was razed decades ago. Now they're bringing it back

Sheriff sounds off about random shootings on rural Valley roads 1:06

Sheriff sounds off about random shootings on rural Valley roads

Uncle Harry's closes its Fig Garden bagelry doors for good 0:36

Uncle Harry's closes its Fig Garden bagelry doors for good

It's a Fresno State party as Jeff Tedford, Joseph Castro do hula ahead of Hawaii Bowl 1:13

It's a Fresno State party as Jeff Tedford, Joseph Castro do hula ahead of Hawaii Bowl

Live Again Fresno helps kids living in motels get a better life 1:50

Live Again Fresno helps kids living in motels get a better life

How is a crime classified as ‘domestic terrorism’? 2:09

How is a crime classified as ‘domestic terrorism’?

Magnolia Crossing is newest assisted-living center in Clovis 1:03

Magnolia Crossing is newest assisted-living center in Clovis

  • Strathmore turns out to celebrate its football team

    Strathmore High School’s football team and the town celebrated the Spartans' state championship with a parade followed by a rally Saturday. Dec. 23, 2017 in Strathmore, CA.

Strathmore turns out to celebrate its football team

View More Video