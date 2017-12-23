Because they won a high school football state championship, their town threw a parade

Strathmore celebrated its hometown state champions Saturday morning with a parade and pep rally.
Strathmore High beat Orange 31-29 last week for the CIF State Division 6-AA football title.
The Spartans finished 16-0 (30-1 since 2016), becoming one of the rare teams from the Central Section to win a state championship and made up for last year’s state runner-up finish.
“I’m proud of what these guys accomplished,” coach Jeromy Blackwell said. “This was a goal of ours since losing in state last year.
“I hope everyone in Strathmore enjoys this.”
Surely, they enjoyed it more than last week’s tame postgame celebration.
Because of taunting and cursing before and during the game from Strathmore’s opponent, plus the fact that the Spartans were not celebrating on their own field, Blackwell said he tried to keep his team’s championship jubilation brief.
“Their trash-talking and the their taunting was so intense – it was nothing I’d ever experienced before in the Central Section. I just wanted our guys to get in and out of there afterward.
“So I told our guys that we’ll save our celebrating for the bus.”
And their hometown just north of Porterville. Many in Strathmore (population 2,819) turned out Saturday morning for the parade from the middle school to the high school football field, a half-mile jaunt down Orange Belt Drive and past the Dollar General.
