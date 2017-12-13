Strathmore’s Joseph Garcia, in action in last year’s state championship game, has led the Spartans back to the state final Saturday against Orange at El Modena High. This season Garcia has 300 carries for 2,626 yards and 45 touchdowns.
High School Football

Arduous road brings Strathmore back to state football championship game

By Anthony Galaviz

agalaviz@fresnobee.com

December 13, 2017 10:21 AM

Strathmore High has returned to the state football championship game the hard way, a year after losing the title the hard way.

Last year in Strathmore, St. Patrick-St. Vincent-Vallejo scored in the last seconds to beat the Spartans 29-28 for the Division 6-AA championship, ending Strathmore’s undefeated season.

So all the Spartans have done this year is produce another undefeated season. Then in the state playoffs, the California Interscholastic Federation handed Strathmore two big hurdles: first, a play-in game that the Spartans rallied to win in double-overtime at Hilmar, then a rematch with St. Patrick-St. Vincent in the semifinals, which Strathmore handled in a 49-35 victory last week.

It doesn’t get any easier this week as the Spartans (15-0) have a road date against Orange (13-2) at El Modena High at 6 p.m. Saturday. Orange boasts a student body of about 2,000 compared with 294 at Strathmore.

Orange prevented an all-Central Section championship game by stopping Caruthers 46-43 in overtime last week.

Senior running back Joseph Garcia is Strathmore’s workhorse with 300 carries for 2,626 yards and 45 touchdowns. Alonso Acevedo is also a 1,000-yard rusher (1,152 and 15 TDs) and the Spartans average a remarkable 312-plus yards per game on the ground. Nick Salas, the 6-foot-6 quarterback, complements with about 100 yards per game passing and 17 TDs.

Anthony Galaviz: 559-441-6042, @agalaviz_TheBee

State football finals

6 p.m. Saturday

Division 5-AA: McClymonds-Oakland (13-0) at Golden West (12-2), Groppetti Community Stadium

Division 6-AA: Strathmore (15-0) vs. Orange (13-2), Fred Kelly Stadium at El Modena High

