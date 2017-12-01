Surrounded by appreciative fans, Caruthers High football coaches get ready to address the team after winning the Central Section Division V championship Friday night, Dec. 1, 2017.
High School Football

Caruthers and Firebaugh combine for a thrilling Central Section football final

By Anthony Galaviz

December 01, 2017 10:09 PM

Caruthers

It took a little convincing from Bobby Staley’s friends to get him into football this season. After all, baseball is the sophomore’s primary sport.

He rewarded his teammates in a big way.

In a thrilling turnaround from the regular season, Caruthers High scored with 15 seconds left Friday night - on a 1-yard touchdown run by Staley - to beat Firebaugh 49-42 for the Central Section Division V football championship.

“I never thought it was going to come to me,” said Staley, who initially wasn’t going to play football because the risk of getting injured. “I knew I was going to get in. I said in the huddle this is for you guys. I wasn’t going to get stopped.”

Said junior running back Chris Puga: “It’s good that we have him out there. He’s one of our brothers and he just put in that work.”

The undefeated Blue Raiders (12-0) beat the Eagles (10-3) 42-7 in the regular season on their way to the top seed in the division.

But Firebaugh finished strong to earn the No. 3 seed was every bit Caruthers’ measure Friday, as the teams traded touchdowns from start to finish.

The Eagles had the ball with 3 minutes remaining after a Imanol Arredondo fumble. But Hunter Hogue fumbled that was recovered by the Blue Raiders at the Blue Raiders’ 47 yard line and later scored on Staley’s touchdown.

Caruthers secured its fifth section championship but first since winning D-V in 2006. The Blue Raiders advance to the state playoffs; the California Interscholastic Federation will announce semifinal pairings Sunday.

“When they face adversity, they came through again,” Caruthers coach Brandon Ward said. “Again. They’re amazing. Those kids are awesome. I really don’t have the words to explain how I feel. I grew up here and I played for coach (Tom) Casanova. I never got the chance to experience one of these and to experience with a bunch of young men like these 32 (is gratifying).”

