D-IV football finalists needed overtime to decide which would end long title drought

Central Valley Christian had waited more than a decade and Golden West forever. So a little overtime certainly was no big deal for these two title-starved schools.
Trailblazers senior running back Gonzalo Rodriguez finally decided it, cutting through the defense for a 16-yard touchdown run to lift Golden West to its first Central Section championship in the sport by beating the Cavaliers 27-21 in the Division IV final Friday night at Groppetti Stadium.
“Our offensive coordinator, who called a great game, dialed up an inside run to the guy that has carried us on his back for three years and he wasn’t going to be denied,” Golden West coach Paul Preheim said of Rodriguez. “Offensive line blocked very well and he had to break two attempted tackles before he broke free. It was a championship run.”
CVC had the ball first in overtime but failed on fourth down from the Golden West 32.
Fourth-quarter dramatics failed to decide anything.
First, it was the top-seeded Trailblazers’ Kai Caudell with a 64-yard run to break a 14-14 tie.
Then the No. 2 Cavaliers came up with the big play, a 30-yard pass from JJ Lino to Tanner Rocha for the tying touchdown. On fourth-and-1, 17 seconds to go. And with Rocha making the catch while falling down backward into the end zone.
The Trailblazers, runners-up in the West Yosemite League, are 11-2 overall.
A year ago, then No. 2 Golden West beat No. 10 CVC in a quarterfinal but was knocked out on the final play in a 26-24 semifinal loss to tthird-seeded Chowchilla.
CVC (10-3) has won four titles but the last came in 2005 in D-V.
Teams await state regional playoff pairings, with the California Interscholastic Federation set to announce the matchups Sunday.
