Prep football playoff scoreboard | Dec. 1, 2017

Scores for Friday night’s championship week 2 of the 2017 Central Section football playoffs. Coaches are asked to report results, scoring summaries and statistics to sports@fresnobee.com. Tweet your highlights, including video, to @fresnobeesports and nominate your top prep performers using the #BeeStar or #BeeStars hashtag.
DIVISION I
No. 3 Buchanan at No. 1 Central, 7 p.m.
DIVISION III
No. 2 Memorial vs. No. 1 Tulare Western (Bob Mathias Stadium), 7 p.m.
DIVISION IV
No. 2 Central Valley Christian at No. 1 Golden West, 7 p.m.
DIVISION V
No. 3 Firebaugh at No. 1 Caruthers, 7 p.m.
6AA CIF NORTH REGIONAL PLAY-IN
Strathmore at Hilmar, Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Championship week 1 – games of Nov. 24
DIVISION II
Championship
No. 1 Tulare Union 49, No. 2 Dinuba 21
DIVISION VI
Championship
No. 1 Strathmore 42, No. 2 Rosamond 32
8-MAN
Championship
No. 1 Fresno Christian 28, No. 2 Trona 0
