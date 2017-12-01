Tulare Western High players celebrate their Central Section Division III semifinal victory over visiting Tehachapi. The Mustangs face Memorial for the championship at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 1, 2017, at Mathias Stadium in Tulare.
Tulare Western High players celebrate their Central Section Division III semifinal victory over visiting Tehachapi. The Mustangs face Memorial for the championship at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 1, 2017, at Mathias Stadium in Tulare. DANIEL CÁSAREZ dcasarez@vidaenelvalle.com
Tulare Western High players celebrate their Central Section Division III semifinal victory over visiting Tehachapi. The Mustangs face Memorial for the championship at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 1, 2017, at Mathias Stadium in Tulare. DANIEL CÁSAREZ dcasarez@vidaenelvalle.com

High School Football

Prep football playoff scoreboard | Dec. 1, 2017

By Bryant-Jon Anteola And Anthony Galaviz

sports@fresnobee.com

December 01, 2017 02:07 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

Scores for Friday night’s championship week 2 of the 2017 Central Section football playoffs. Coaches are asked to report results, scoring summaries and statistics to sports@fresnobee.com. Tweet your highlights, including video, to @fresnobeesports and nominate your top prep performers using the #BeeStar or #BeeStars hashtag.

DIVISION I

No. 3 Buchanan at No. 1 Central, 7 p.m.

DIVISION III

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

No. 2 Memorial vs. No. 1 Tulare Western (Bob Mathias Stadium), 7 p.m.

DIVISION IV

No. 2 Central Valley Christian at No. 1 Golden West, 7 p.m.

DIVISION V

No. 3 Firebaugh at No. 1 Caruthers, 7 p.m.

6AA CIF NORTH REGIONAL PLAY-IN

Strathmore at Hilmar, Friday, 7:30 p.m.

————————————————————————————————

Championship week 1 – games of Nov. 24

DIVISION II

Championship

No. 1 Tulare Union 49, No. 2 Dinuba 21

DIVISION VI

Championship

No. 1 Strathmore 42, No. 2 Rosamond 32

8-MAN

Championship

No. 1 Fresno Christian 28, No. 2 Trona 0

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Edison's Steve Stephens gets his Under Armour All-America jersey

    Edison's Steve Stephens receives his Under Armour All-America Game jersey during a ceremony at the Edison High quad Thursday afternoon, Nov. 30, 2017 in Fresno.

Edison's Steve Stephens gets his Under Armour All-America jersey

Edison's Steve Stephens gets his Under Armour All-America jersey 1:11

Edison's Steve Stephens gets his Under Armour All-America jersey
Clovis West High's Adrian Martinez receives his Under Armour All-America Game jersey 1:50

Clovis West High's Adrian Martinez receives his Under Armour All-America Game jersey
Memorial High is headed to the Valley final. Here's how they did it. 2:04

Memorial High is headed to the Valley final. Here's how they did it.

View More Video