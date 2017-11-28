Strathmore gets early start on state playoffs with play-in date Friday

Strathmore High is switching sides in the state football playoffs – and getting an early start, to boot.
The Spartans are scheduled to play a Division 6AA North Regional play-in game Friday at Hilmar, according to the California Interscholastic Federation. Game time is 7:30 p.m. on the Hilmar High campus in northern Merced County.
Strathmore wrapped up its second straight undefeated Central Section season last week, beating Rosamond 42-32 for the section Division VI championship. Last year, the Spartans won the Southern California Regional Division 6-A championship before falling to St. Vincent-St. Patrick-Vallejo 29-28 in the state final on a last-second field goal.
Never miss a local story.
Strathmore has posted consecutive 13-0 seasons interrupted only by that state-final loss last year. The storied Spartans program has won five section titles in its 98-year history.
Hilmar went 5-5 in the regular season before putting on a rush to the Sac-Joaquin Section D-VI title, beating league rival Modesto Christian 42-13 in last week’s championship game. Hilmar, like Strathmore a longtime small-school power, has won seven section championships.
The rest of the Central Section champions will learn their regional destination Sunday afternoon when the CIF announces matchups.
Central Section football playoffs
All finals scheduled for 7 p.m.
DIVISION I
Dec. 1 championship
No. 3 Buchanan at No. 1 Central
DIVISION II
Nov. 24 championship
No. 1 Tulare Union 49, No. 2 Dinuba 21
DIVISION III
Dec. 1 championship
No. 2 Memorial vs. No. 1 Tulare Western (Bob Mathias Stadium)
DIVISION IV
Dec. 1 championship
No. 2 Central Valley Christian at No. 1 Golden West
DIVISION V
Dec. 1 championship
No. 3 Firebaugh at No. 1 Caruthers
DIVISION VI
Nov. 24 championship
No. 1 Strathmore 42, No. 2 Rosamond 32
8-MAN
Nov. 24 championship
No. 1 Fresno Christian 28, No. 2 Trona 0
Comments