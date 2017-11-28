Strathmore High running back Joseph Garcia, the third-leading rusher in the Central Section, crossed the 2,000-yard mark for the year with 35 carries for 183 yards and three touchdown runs in last week’s section championship game.
Strathmore High running back Joseph Garcia, the third-leading rusher in the Central Section, crossed the 2,000-yard mark for the year with 35 carries for 183 yards and three touchdown runs in last week’s section championship game. Fresno Bee file/2016
Strathmore High running back Joseph Garcia, the third-leading rusher in the Central Section, crossed the 2,000-yard mark for the year with 35 carries for 183 yards and three touchdown runs in last week’s section championship game. Fresno Bee file/2016

High School Football

Strathmore gets early start on state playoffs with play-in date Friday

Fresno Bee Staff

November 28, 2017 09:56 AM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 3 MINUTES AGO

Strathmore High is switching sides in the state football playoffs – and getting an early start, to boot.

The Spartans are scheduled to play a Division 6AA North Regional play-in game Friday at Hilmar, according to the California Interscholastic Federation. Game time is 7:30 p.m. on the Hilmar High campus in northern Merced County.

Strathmore wrapped up its second straight undefeated Central Section season last week, beating Rosamond 42-32 for the section Division VI championship. Last year, the Spartans won the Southern California Regional Division 6-A championship before falling to St. Vincent-St. Patrick-Vallejo 29-28 in the state final on a last-second field goal.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

More Videos

Check out Central's game-winning TD against Buchanan 1:08

Check out Central's game-winning TD against Buchanan

Pause
Santa Claus Lane in Clovis grows its synchronized light show 0:55

Santa Claus Lane in Clovis grows its synchronized light show

Dash cam video shows small plane making crash landing in Florida 1:03

Dash cam video shows small plane making crash landing in Florida

Should Boise State host conference championship? Broncos' coach points to 'body of work' 1:18

Should Boise State host conference championship? Broncos' coach points to 'body of work'

Little Emma's 18-year-old dad has advice for other teen fathers 1:32

Little Emma's 18-year-old dad has advice for other teen fathers

Footage shows North Korean defector's escape 6:39

Footage shows North Korean defector's escape

Boys & Girls Club kids say 'thank you' Fresno 1:39

Boys & Girls Club kids say "thank you" Fresno

Davidson's largest employer has a surpising problem 2:09

Davidson's largest employer has a surpising problem

What's tapsilog? Owner of Filipino restaurant explains 1:39

What's tapsilog? Owner of Filipino restaurant explains

Video shows suspect taking money from River Parkway donation box 1:39

Video shows suspect taking money from River Parkway donation box

  • Strathmore High falls in state championship on late-game field goal

    Strathmore High football coach Jeromy Blackwell sings the praises of his team for an excellent year despite a heartbreaking loss to St. Patrick-St. Vincent of Vallejo in the CIF State 6-A final.

Strathmore High falls in state championship on late-game field goal

Strathmore High football coach Jeromy Blackwell sings the praises of his team for an excellent year despite a heartbreaking loss to St. Patrick-St. Vincent of Vallejo in the CIF State 6-A final.

By Craig Kohlruss The Fresno Bee

Strathmore has posted consecutive 13-0 seasons interrupted only by that state-final loss last year. The storied Spartans program has won five section titles in its 98-year history.

Hilmar went 5-5 in the regular season before putting on a rush to the Sac-Joaquin Section D-VI title, beating league rival Modesto Christian 42-13 in last week’s championship game. Hilmar, like Strathmore a longtime small-school power, has won seven section championships.

More Videos

Check out Central's game-winning TD against Buchanan 1:08

Check out Central's game-winning TD against Buchanan

Pause
Santa Claus Lane in Clovis grows its synchronized light show 0:55

Santa Claus Lane in Clovis grows its synchronized light show

Dash cam video shows small plane making crash landing in Florida 1:03

Dash cam video shows small plane making crash landing in Florida

Should Boise State host conference championship? Broncos' coach points to 'body of work' 1:18

Should Boise State host conference championship? Broncos' coach points to 'body of work'

Little Emma's 18-year-old dad has advice for other teen fathers 1:32

Little Emma's 18-year-old dad has advice for other teen fathers

Footage shows North Korean defector's escape 6:39

Footage shows North Korean defector's escape

Boys & Girls Club kids say 'thank you' Fresno 1:39

Boys & Girls Club kids say "thank you" Fresno

Davidson's largest employer has a surpising problem 2:09

Davidson's largest employer has a surpising problem

What's tapsilog? Owner of Filipino restaurant explains 1:39

What's tapsilog? Owner of Filipino restaurant explains

Video shows suspect taking money from River Parkway donation box 1:39

Video shows suspect taking money from River Parkway donation box

  • Hilmar routs Modesto Christian in D6 final

    Isaac Sharp, Johnny Silveira and the Hilmar High football team defeated Trans-Valley League foe Modesto Christian in the Sac-Joaquin Section Division VI final on Nov. 25, 2017, at Lincoln High in Stockton.

Hilmar routs Modesto Christian in D6 final

Isaac Sharp, Johnny Silveira and the Hilmar High football team defeated Trans-Valley League foe Modesto Christian in the Sac-Joaquin Section Division VI final on Nov. 25, 2017, at Lincoln High in Stockton.

jcortez@modbee.com

The rest of the Central Section champions will learn their regional destination Sunday afternoon when the CIF announces matchups.

Central Section football playoffs

All finals scheduled for 7 p.m.

DIVISION I

Dec. 1 championship

No. 3 Buchanan at No. 1 Central

DIVISION II

Nov. 24 championship

No. 1 Tulare Union 49, No. 2 Dinuba 21

DIVISION III

Dec. 1 championship

No. 2 Memorial vs. No. 1 Tulare Western (Bob Mathias Stadium)

DIVISION IV

Dec. 1 championship

No. 2 Central Valley Christian at No. 1 Golden West

DIVISION V

Dec. 1 championship

No. 3 Firebaugh at No. 1 Caruthers

DIVISION VI

Nov. 24 championship

No. 1 Strathmore 42, No. 2 Rosamond 32

8-MAN

Nov. 24 championship

No. 1 Fresno Christian 28, No. 2 Trona 0

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Check out Central's game-winning TD against Buchanan 1:08

Check out Central's game-winning TD against Buchanan

Pause
Santa Claus Lane in Clovis grows its synchronized light show 0:55

Santa Claus Lane in Clovis grows its synchronized light show

Dash cam video shows small plane making crash landing in Florida 1:03

Dash cam video shows small plane making crash landing in Florida

Should Boise State host conference championship? Broncos' coach points to 'body of work' 1:18

Should Boise State host conference championship? Broncos' coach points to 'body of work'

Little Emma's 18-year-old dad has advice for other teen fathers 1:32

Little Emma's 18-year-old dad has advice for other teen fathers

Footage shows North Korean defector's escape 6:39

Footage shows North Korean defector's escape

Boys & Girls Club kids say 'thank you' Fresno 1:39

Boys & Girls Club kids say "thank you" Fresno

Davidson's largest employer has a surpising problem 2:09

Davidson's largest employer has a surpising problem

What's tapsilog? Owner of Filipino restaurant explains 1:39

What's tapsilog? Owner of Filipino restaurant explains

Video shows suspect taking money from River Parkway donation box 1:39

Video shows suspect taking money from River Parkway donation box

  • Memorial High is headed to the Valley final. Here's how they did it.

    Second-seeded Memorial High rolls past No. 3 Bakersfield Christian on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, to reach the Central Section Division III championship.

Memorial High is headed to the Valley final. Here's how they did it.

View More Video