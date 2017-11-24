Tompkins shines in the clutch as top-seeded Central avoids upset against Bakersfield

Central High receiver Manuel Oliver-Davis hauls in the first of four touchdowns from quarterback Trent Tompkins as the top-seeded Grizzlies shook over an early deficit and beat No. 5 Bakersfield 35-27 in the semifinals of the Central Section Division I playoffs. Central advances to the D-I championship for the second consecutive season and seeks its first title in school history. ERIC PAUL ZAMORA ezamora@fresnobee.com