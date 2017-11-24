Buchanan’s Kendall Milton, right, and Luke Malloy, celebrating a regular-season touchdown, had a lot more to celebrate Friday night, Nov. 24 – the Bears beat Clovis West 30-28 to advance to the Central Section Division I championship game.
Buchanan’s Kendall Milton, right, and Luke Malloy, celebrating a regular-season touchdown, had a lot more to celebrate Friday night, Nov. 24 – the Bears beat Clovis West 30-28 to advance to the Central Section Division I championship game. ERIC PAUL ZAMORA ezamora@fresnobee.com
Buchanan’s Kendall Milton, right, and Luke Malloy, celebrating a regular-season touchdown, had a lot more to celebrate Friday night, Nov. 24 – the Bears beat Clovis West 30-28 to advance to the Central Section Division I championship game. ERIC PAUL ZAMORA ezamora@fresnobee.com

High School Football

Buchanan owns one rematch. Can it make it two in a row?

By Bryant-Jon Anteola

bjanteola@fresnobee.com

November 24, 2017 11:43 PM

Buchanan High turned the tables on Clovis West on Friday night.

Can the Bears do it to Central, too?

Buchanan held off a furious Clovis West comeback to win 30-28 and advance to the Central Section Division I football championship game next week – where the Bears face another rematch, this one of one of the regular season’s most thrilling games.

Central beat Buchanan 28-27 in October on a last-minute TD pass.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

A week later, Clovis West beat Buchanan 36-17 and the Bears’ promising 5-0 start had vanished in two straight losses.

But Buchanan reeled off four straight solid wins and then rolled up a 27-7 halftime lead in the section semifinal.

Kendall Milton and Trevor Ervin each scored two TDs and the Bears got four first-half interceptions.

Clovis West got within two in the final minute but Buchanan recovered the ensuing onside kick and ran out the clock.

The Bears are shooting for their school’s first title since 2000 when coach Matt Giordano was a Buchanan player.

Bryant-Jon Anteola: 559-441-6362, @Banteola_TheBee

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Memorial High is headed to the Valley final. Here's how they did it.

    Second-seeded Memorial High rolls past No. 3 Bakersfield Christian on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, to reach the Central Section Division III championship.

Memorial High is headed to the Valley final. Here's how they did it.

Memorial High is headed to the Valley final. Here's how they did it. 2:04

Memorial High is headed to the Valley final. Here's how they did it.
8-man football: Fresno Christian spreads the field 1:10

8-man football: Fresno Christian spreads the field
Highlights from No. 7 Clovis against No. 2 Clovis West in their D-1 playoff game 1:47

Highlights from No. 7 Clovis against No. 2 Clovis West in their D-1 playoff game

View More Video