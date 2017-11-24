Buchanan owns one rematch. Can it make it two in a row?

Buchanan High turned the tables on Clovis West on Friday night.
Can the Bears do it to Central, too?
Buchanan held off a furious Clovis West comeback to win 30-28 and advance to the Central Section Division I football championship game next week – where the Bears face another rematch, this one of one of the regular season’s most thrilling games.
Central beat Buchanan 28-27 in October on a last-minute TD pass.
A week later, Clovis West beat Buchanan 36-17 and the Bears’ promising 5-0 start had vanished in two straight losses.
But Buchanan reeled off four straight solid wins and then rolled up a 27-7 halftime lead in the section semifinal.
Kendall Milton and Trevor Ervin each scored two TDs and the Bears got four first-half interceptions.
Clovis West got within two in the final minute but Buchanan recovered the ensuing onside kick and ran out the clock.
The Bears are shooting for their school’s first title since 2000 when coach Matt Giordano was a Buchanan player.
