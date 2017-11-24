More Videos

Memorial High is headed to the Valley final. Here's how they did it. 2:04

Memorial High is headed to the Valley final. Here's how they did it.

Pause
8-man football: Fresno Christian spreads the field 1:10

8-man football: Fresno Christian spreads the field

Check out Central's game-winning TD against Buchanan 1:08

Check out Central's game-winning TD against Buchanan

Highlights from No. 7 Clovis against No. 2 Clovis West in their D-1 playoff game 1:47

Highlights from No. 7 Clovis against No. 2 Clovis West in their D-1 playoff game

See Kazmeir Allen lead the way in Bell Game offensive show 1:17

See Kazmeir Allen lead the way in Bell Game offensive show

Little Emma's 18-year-old dad has advice for other teen fathers 1:32

Little Emma's 18-year-old dad has advice for other teen fathers

Footage shows North Korean defector's escape 6:39

Footage shows North Korean defector's escape

What makes Fresno State's George Helmuth go? Jeff Tedford has an answer 1:13

What makes Fresno State's George Helmuth go? Jeff Tedford has an answer

Here's why Fresno teachers might strike 2:11

Here's why Fresno teachers might strike

Dash cam video shows small plane making crash landing in Florida 1:03

Dash cam video shows small plane making crash landing in Florida

  • 8-man football: Fresno Christian spreads the field

    Top-seeded Fresno Christian defeated No. 2 Trona 28-0 to capture the Central Section 8-man championship on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017.

Top-seeded Fresno Christian defeated No. 2 Trona 28-0 to capture the Central Section 8-man championship on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017. Anthony Galaviz The Fresno Bee
Top-seeded Fresno Christian defeated No. 2 Trona 28-0 to capture the Central Section 8-man championship on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017. Anthony Galaviz The Fresno Bee

High School Football

From 0-4 to Valley football champs? Fresno Christian did just that

By Anthony Galaviz

agalaviz@fresnobee.com

November 24, 2017 10:32 PM

UPDATED 9 HOURS 2 MINUTES AGO

The first four games of the season didn’t go how Fresno Christian would have liked. The next nine? Perfection.

The top-seeded Eagles, months removed from their 0-4 start, defeated No. 2 Trona 28-0 for their ninth straight victory while capturing the Central Section 8-man championship on their northeast Fresno campus Friday night.

Trona entered the game 10-0, having outscored its opposition 579-60.

As usual, Eagles senior Tyler Villines led the charge, completing 8 of 13 passes for 121 yards and two touchdowns. He rushed 18 times for 85 yards and another score.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Fresno Christian (9-4) didn’t get on the board until 2:54 remained in the first quarter when Anthony Lonardo scored on a 1-yard run. Blake Burdan added the 2-point run.

It stayed 8-0 until an Eagles flurry to close the first half. Villines connected with Brandon Brogan for a 45-yard touchdown with 1:49 remaining until halftime, and a Villines-to-Aaron LaCroix pass of 27 yards made it 21-0 at the break.

That was enough for a defense that allowed more than 12 points only once in the team’s now nine-game winning streak, and picked the perfect time to post its first shutout of the season.

Anthony Galaviz: 559-441-6042, @agalaviz_TheBee

Fresno Christian 28, Trona 0

Trona

0

0

0

0

0

Fresno Christian

8

13

7

0

28

FC: Anthony Lonardo 1 run (Blake Burdan run)

FC: Brandon Brogan 45 pass from Tyler Villines (run failed)

FC: Aaron LaCroix 27 pass from Tyler Villines (Brandon Brogan, kick)

FC: Tyler Villines 3 run (kick good)

RUSHING: Fresno Christian, Tyler Villines 18-85, Anthony Lonardo 8-11, Blake Burdan 6-42, Brandon Brogan 1-4. Trona, Chad Ramos 20-39, Alex Ramos 7-14, Christian Zamora 3-9, Tyler Boutte 12-27, Bryce Cunningham 1-4, Kyle Harrison 1-(-2).

PASSING: Fresno Christian, Tyler Villines 8-13-0-121. Trona, Tyler Boutte 4-13-0-33.

RECEIVING: Fresno Christian, Brandon Brogan 5-75, LaCroix 1-27, Anthony Lonardo 1-8, Tyler Stotts 1-11. Trona, Alex Ramos 1-(-1), Kyle Harrison 3-34.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Memorial High is headed to the Valley final. Here's how they did it. 2:04

Memorial High is headed to the Valley final. Here's how they did it.

Pause
8-man football: Fresno Christian spreads the field 1:10

8-man football: Fresno Christian spreads the field

Check out Central's game-winning TD against Buchanan 1:08

Check out Central's game-winning TD against Buchanan

Highlights from No. 7 Clovis against No. 2 Clovis West in their D-1 playoff game 1:47

Highlights from No. 7 Clovis against No. 2 Clovis West in their D-1 playoff game

See Kazmeir Allen lead the way in Bell Game offensive show 1:17

See Kazmeir Allen lead the way in Bell Game offensive show

Little Emma's 18-year-old dad has advice for other teen fathers 1:32

Little Emma's 18-year-old dad has advice for other teen fathers

Footage shows North Korean defector's escape 6:39

Footage shows North Korean defector's escape

What makes Fresno State's George Helmuth go? Jeff Tedford has an answer 1:13

What makes Fresno State's George Helmuth go? Jeff Tedford has an answer

Here's why Fresno teachers might strike 2:11

Here's why Fresno teachers might strike

Dash cam video shows small plane making crash landing in Florida 1:03

Dash cam video shows small plane making crash landing in Florida

  • Memorial High is headed to the Valley final. Here's how they did it.

    Second-seeded Memorial High rolls past No. 3 Bakersfield Christian on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, to reach the Central Section Division III championship.

Memorial High is headed to the Valley final. Here's how they did it.

View More Video