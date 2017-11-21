High school football | 2017 playoff week 3 scoreboard

Scores for week 3 of the 2017 Central Section football playoffs. Coaches are asked to report results, scoring summaries and statistics to sports@fresnobee.com. Tweet your highlights, including video, to @fresnobeesports and nominate your top prep performers using the #BeeStar or #BeeStars hashtag.
Friday’s games; all 7 p.m. unless noted
DIVISION I
Semifinals
No. 5 Bakersfield at No. 1 Central
No. 3 Buchanan at No. 2 Clovis West
DIVISION II
Championship
No. 2 Dinuba at No. 1 Tulare Union
DIVISION III
Semifinals
No. 5 Tehachapi at No. 1 Tulare Western, 1 p.m.
No. 3 Bakersfield Christian at No. 2 Memorial
DIVISION IV
Semifinals
No. 4 Kerman at No. 1 Golden West
No. 6 North at No. 2 Central Valley Christian
DIVISION V
Semifinals
No. 4 Yosemite at No. 1 Caruthers
No. 3 Firebaugh at No. 2 Shafter
DIVISION VI
Championship
No. 2 Rosamond at No. 1 Strathmore
8-MAN
Championship
No. 2 Trona at No. 1 Fresno Christian, 5 p.m.
