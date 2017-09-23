‘OH MY GOD’ a fan says while watching this South Valley Division I recruit

Tulare High running back Kazmeir Allen, who’s being recruited by multiple colleges, looked practically unstoppable Friday.
Allen scored five touchdowns and amassed 267 yards as Tulare defeated Independence 54-7 in a nonleague football game.
The 5-foot-9, 165-pound Allen started by returning the opening kickoff 92 yards for a score. He added touchdowns on plays covering 80, 66, 51 and 42 yards.
One of his touchdown runs caused one fan to yell “OH MY GOD!”
Last Tug of the night..#5 all in 3 quarters...#KahMoney SZN #5Td Game #1 in Cali @kazmeir_ @AllAmericaGame 10.48a 100m pic.twitter.com/atO1eF4e8q— Mr.Allen (@BBALLENLLC) September 23, 2017
Allen finished the night with 193 receiving yards and 74 rushing yards and earned the #BeeStar as the player of the night.
For the season, Allen has 18 touchdowns. He decommitted from Boise State in early August.
❕No interviews please❕ pic.twitter.com/amarHqUoVE— Kameir Allen (@kazmeir_) August 3, 2017
The Tribe (4-0), ranked No. 6 in The Bee’s coaches’ Top 10 poll, remains undefeated.
Bryant-Jon Anteola: 559-441-6362, @Banteola_TheBee
Comments