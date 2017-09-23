Tulare running back Kazmeir Allen scored five touchdowns as Tulare defeated Independence 54-7. Allen scored from 92, 80, 66, 51 and 42 yards.
High School Football

‘OH MY GOD’ a fan says while watching this South Valley Division I recruit

By Bryant-Jon Anteola

September 23, 2017 12:11 AM

Tulare High running back Kazmeir Allen, who’s being recruited by multiple colleges, looked practically unstoppable Friday.

Allen scored five touchdowns and amassed 267 yards as Tulare defeated Independence 54-7 in a nonleague football game.

The 5-foot-9, 165-pound Allen started by returning the opening kickoff 92 yards for a score. He added touchdowns on plays covering 80, 66, 51 and 42 yards.

One of his touchdown runs caused one fan to yell “OH MY GOD!”

Allen finished the night with 193 receiving yards and 74 rushing yards and earned the #BeeStar as the player of the night.

For the season, Allen has 18 touchdowns. He decommitted from Boise State in early August.

The Tribe (4-0), ranked No. 6 in The Bee’s coaches’ Top 10 poll, remains undefeated.

Bryant-Jon Anteola: 559-441-6362, @Banteola_TheBee

